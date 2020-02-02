advertisement

You may have noticed that color is making a comeback in our homes.

The pure white look – a favorite retreat for home decorators for years – disappears from the limelight.

Carpet Court has identified two hot color trends: Outback, inspired by the rich colors of the Australian landscape; and pastels, a celebration of soft gelato colors.

According to Heather Nette King, Carpet Court Ambassador, color has the ability to make spaces more livable.

“Color is one of the easiest and most effective ways to transform a room, and these two looks are tough,” she said.

In the following, Ms. Nette King explains how to use these two decoration trends.



Outback theme

The outback decoration scheme captures a country look with a modern style.

According to Mrs. Nette King, the palette combines colors like rusty terracotta, eucalyptus green, burnt orange, two-yellow and charred black.

“These muddy tones are combined with raw, grainy wood, rustic furniture, and tactile weave elements to create a cocoon-like and authentic look,” she said.

“It could really work anywhere – in the country, in the city, in the suburbs and even by the sea.”

Particularly suitable for a classic open space, this theme is particularly suitable for chunky pieces of furniture such as solid dining tables, large, low leather sofas and large coffee tables.

“It’s not what I would call a nifty look, so avoid fine-legged pieces,” advised Ms Nette King.

Robust shapes and sanded wooden furniture in a natural matt or oiled version are far better.

But don’t go overboard with the wood. It’s not the only feature of this look, and should be paired with soft details like pillows, flowers, butter leather-upholstered seats, and handcrafted ceramics.

“You could even add a touch of velvet with an ottoman or a pillow or two,” said Ms. Cute King. “It’s not something you would expect from an outback trend, but it works in the right shade and softens the harder elements.”

Ms. Nette King said mid-tone wood floors are a good choice, but avoid fine carpets in bright colors. Instead, opt for harder, chunky loop carpets that feel great underfoot.

Also stick to the clean blinds and shutters to cover the windows – nothing too pretty.

“What I love about this trend is that it has a unique Australian feel. They are colors that feel like home, ”said Ms. Nette King.







Pastel theme

The pastel scheme conveys a calming feeling that reflects today’s focus on well-being.

Ms. Nette King said it would be particularly suitable for a bedroom or living room and would really stand out when combined with blonde or pale wooden floors.

“It makes a room look much brighter and airier,” she said.

Colors to consider include dusty pink, soft sage, muted apricots, and mauve.

The look may be feminine, but Ms. Nette King remarked: “The new pastel palette is not seductive. The muddy tones make the colors appear more mature.”

Find furniture with clean lines and contrast sharp parts with curved parts to create a smoother and more relaxed environment.

“If your furniture is all very square, add some round pillows or nice round vases or bowls,” advised Ms Nette King.

Metallic lighting and a coffee table with fine legs made of brushed brass or gold give the look a refined touch.

And don’t forget to make a few small vignettes from colored glasses and vases with delicate, delicate shapes and to add green accents.

Ms. Nette King said that she had the most fun on the subject because she felt comfortable.

“You cannot imagine going into such a room and doing a lot of hard work. It invites you to relax.”





Useful tips

Here are a few decorations from Ms. Nette King:

• Take your color cast from a hero piece in a room, e.g. B. an artwork.

• Balance the floor. It should complement the chosen decorative look and not compete with any statement pieces.

• Opt for light floors in dark rooms. Darker floors are more suitable for open spaces that are flooded with natural light and provide contrast and character.

• In a room with outback motifs, emphasize the appearance of the joinery by painting it in a dark matt color.

• Bring soft terrazzo colors for table tops and accessories in a pastel-colored room.

• Mix different pastels for a fun feeling. You don’t just have to stick to any pink or apricot. However, limit yourself to three colors to avoid an overwhelming mix.

