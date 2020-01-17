advertisement

Creating old-world charm in a new building home is no easy feat, especially when integrating it into the landscape of a sophisticated, settled neighborhood.

“If you walk into a heritage house in Mount Royal or Elbow Park, you are walking the 100-year-old floors. There are handicrafts and materials that will be there for several years; it’s not available, “says Rob Hryszko, managing partner of Veranda Estate Homes Inc. in Calgary.

Hryszko, a carpenter by trade, says it’s important to include those old-world craft qualities, along with natural materials, custom-made custom cabinets and floors made of real wood, and natural stone and brick in a new building home to mimic the look and feel of a home designed and built centuries ago.

He along with his wife Melissa, an interior designer, recently designed and built an elegant, 4,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home on Mount Royal that blends seamlessly into the graceful street landscape, offering a fresh space in the interior.

The facade climbs gracefully, a modern Tudor style with roofs and plenty of natural brick, sandstone carved from a local quarry, window frying and a double heavy door, custom made of white oak with an insert stunning lead glass.

“For me the front door is really important. It’s the first thing people see and set the tone for what’s inside,” says Melissa. She says the door pattern inspired the starting point for the entire home model. “The exterior features are very much in line with what you would see in a neighborhood located in Toronto or in a Calgary community like Mount Royal 100-plus years ago,” she says.





Inside, the house is slick and elegant with an open concept design. Foyer orchestrates the tone for the home with its solid wooden floors set in a shrub pattern and drawing the eye further into the living spaces. On one side of the lobby, a private office with double doors and French doors provides a quiet getaway, while on the other hand, an official dining room provides the backdrop for dinner parties and the family takes in the terraces.

The whole back of the house is an open concept design with a great old-world fireplace room, stunning modern farm-style kitchen and spacious dining room with French doors extending to the garden and terrace. Everything in the kitchen blends together to create timeless elegance from limestone stone countertops, with a solid three-inch profile in the custom-designed and locally finished cabinet. A floor-to-ceiling window space with elaborate details allows the light to flow while adding interest, texture and layers.

The 11-foot ceilings are finished in four-oak white oak work.

“We had a lot of fun bringing the room to life and adding structural details. That makes the overall model very fun, ”says Melissa.

Although an open concept on the main floor, the architectural details create moments and define the spaces. Hand-wrought iron railing, lots of gorgeous mills and attractive and natural materials – slate, marble, limestone, white oak, add layers of texture, character and charm.

The upper roofs allow for 14-foot vaulted ceilings, while the lower level sports a wine cellar, home gym and a convenient underground tunnel leading to the detached garage.

“We really wanted to respect the community when the work came. We wanted to create something timeless and classic and that looked like it had been there for a while, ”Rob says.

To take a look, the house, located at 2305 Morrison St. S.W. in Calgary is open for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

OLD BOTR KARMA

Five tips from stylist Melissa Hryszko from Veranda Estate Homes Inc. that will have your new home illuminated with old-world charm, capturing that feeling forever at home.

1. Add lots of architectural loads and details

Architectural works add texture and interest to a space, while crafted details like hand-wrought iron railing, ceiling beams and window shutters add pop, character, drama and elegance. The bonus? Many of these details can be added after the fact, so layer them.

2. Take the time to choose accessories

The device is truly the cornerstone of home, jewelry. Invest the time to find the coolest parts for your cabinet and sliding doors. They will add the toughness part when it comes to elegance and timing.

3. Layers in many natural materials

Whether it’s flooring, countertops, or grinder, choose natural products such as marble, natural stone, old school finished wood (not engineered variety). Try to delete synthetic products better, as natural products will last significantly longer and dress better with proper care.

4. Mix the furniture and window treatments

While a single size fits all approaches is easy, a mix of styles and fabrics is essential to curating a space that feels collected over time. Laying on soft furnishings like flowing fabrics is an easy way to expel the sterility of a new building home and add warmth and personality to any space.

5. Add a heavy craft closet to the old world

If it is on a budget, do not hesitate to rely on craft. Included materials that have been used centuries ago – stone, brick, wood floors and custom cabinets. It will add more construction time (and budget), but will last for several generations.

