VICTORIA – – A former cabinet minister who resigned as Prime Minister John Horgan’s liaison for the healing of endangered Caribbean herds in northeastern British Columbia says he wants more voices under discussion to boost conservation support.

Local governments need greater input in future land use decisions related to caribou protection to gain wider public support for the recovery strategy, Blair Lekstrom said in a recent interview.

Lekstrom, a former B.C. The Liberal Minister of Energy and Mining recently stepped down as Horgan’s liaison, saying B.C. the government was unwilling to change a draft agreement between the federal government and the area’s West Moberly and Salteau First Nations.

“We have governments, both federal and provincial, ready to sign this partnership agreement when they do not know the socio-economic impacts of what this means for the region or communities,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. If we find that it costs hundreds of people losing their jobs, I think so.”

Lekstrom wants B.C. the government to approve minor changes to the draft agreement to include local governments and said he is aware that horgan has stated that the province cannot make unilateral changes because it requires the consent of all parties.

“To sign an agreement that lasts 30 years without local government having a seat at the table is beyond anything I could support,” Lekstrom said. “You have to ask yourself: is this somebody’s pet project in the federal and provincial governments that comes hell or high water that they don’t care about the region here and they will sign it.”

Before our era Government figures show that the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd areas in the Peace River region have six caribou flocks, but their numbers have dropped from 800 to about 220 over two decades.

Lekstrom noted recent meetings of the provincial Caribbean recovery team at Lake Williams, where the province is partnering with local governments, First Nations, industry and other stakeholders in management programs for threatened Caribou flocks in the Chilcotin region of B.C. central.

In May 2018, the federal environment minister said the southern mountainous Caribbean faces an “immediate threat” to recovery in 10 local populations across B.C. The statement set the stage for the federal government to issue an emergency order under the Species at Risk Act to protect the Caribbean.

Such an order may include cutting off habitat areas into economic and public activities.

Moira Kelly, the press secretary of Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, said in a statement that signing the draft partnership agreement is a priority.

“We also recognize the concerns we have heard from local communities, so as part of this process, we, together with our partners, have set up a number of working groups to ensure that concerns of local communities are heard,” she said.

The statement said that B.C.’s mountain caribou is “a endangered species that requires urgent action. If we don’t act now, we may lose our caribou forever.”

Charlotte Dawe, a campaigner for the Desert Committee Caribbean, said a recent 80-year study concluded more than 80 percent of the southern Caribbean mountain population of BC have lost critical habitat for their survival . She said both B.C. and the federal governments are not doing enough to prevent the herds from encountering extinction.

“It’s clear as day, if caribou have any chance of recovery, we need to stop destroying their critical habitat,” she said. “Unitdo single unit of population we looked at in that region has exceeded the threshold required for healing and survival.”

Horgan appointed Lekstrom last year to overcome tensions between local groups, including local enthusiasts and indigenous groups, over draft agreement proposals to rescue threatened flocks.

A report by Lekstrom last April made 14 recommendations, including the call for more local involvement. A temporary moratorium on signing the recovery program was introduced following the Lekstrom report.

“I have done everything I could in what I was committed to do as a liaison with the Prime Minister,” he said. “It became clear that they would not hear anything I said.”

A statement from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development said technical hearings are ongoing in the Pacific region to implement safeguards for the Caribbean, but there is no comment on the change in the draft partnership.

“We know that it is important for local governments to be heard and involved, which is why we are working hard to ensure that they have a greater role in this work,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

