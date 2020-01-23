advertisement

Since thousands of gun rights supporters gathered in Virginia earlier this week, you may have heard of so-called second amendment sanctuaries.

Prepare to know a lot more about them.

What is a Second Amendment sanctuary?

advertisement

It is a community that will not use law enforcement resources to pursue gun control bills.

The township of Briley, in the county of Montmorency, recently adopted the measure.

Reports only show a few of the counties that have or are considering becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary in Michigan.

In our region, there are the counties of Newaygo and Kalkaska.

There are Facebook groups calling for Second Amendment sanctuaries for just about every county in Michigan.

This is in response to the gun control measures proposed by Democrats in Virginia.

It really depends on each community whether these sanctuary designations have teeth.

It is even proposed to make Michigan a state sanctuary for the legal owners of firearms.

advertisement