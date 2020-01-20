advertisement

Brightline, the railroad company that aims to demonstrate the financial viability of private rail travel, said the number of passengers and revenue in 2019 were well below its own forecast.

In a document released to bond investors at the end of 2017, Brightline predicted that its stake in South Florida would exceed 2.3 million in 2019 and sales would exceed $ 112 million.

In a report to bond investors late Friday, Brightline said that barely 1 million passengers were carried in the year under review, less than half the planned number. Revenue for 2019 was $ 22 million, less than a fifth of its projection.

Brightline is not concerned about the lagging numbers. In a statement, the company said it continued to assume that it would reach the annual passenger numbers of 2.9 million forecast for 2020 – but not for 2020.

“Nothing we see makes us believe that we will ultimately not stabilize at the originally planned 2.9 million,” said Brightline in an email.

The company reported a monthly record high of 127,960 in December, though discounts and promotions may have increased that number. According to Brightline, average passenger revenue in December 2019 was $ 16.04 after $ 17.43 in December 2018.

Service critics remain skeptical.

“It is not surprising that they are so far below their expectations,” said Indian District Attorney Dylan Reingold, who rejected Brightline’s proposed route through his county on the way to Orlando. “I will find that their increase in driver numbers for December is likely related to the decrease in the average ticket price.”

To increase the number of passengers, the company plans to build three new stations in South Florida, PortMiami, Aventura and downtown Boca Raton.

The three new stations will cost $ 120 million, Brightline says, with $ 90 million coming from “grants and government contributions.”

Brightline went into operation between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale in January 2018. In May 2018, the connection to downtown Miami was opened and in August of this year the full schedule for the trips was expanded.

In a way, the service met expectations. The Brightline trains are shiny and the train stations elegant. While a number of pedestrians have died after being hit by Brightline trains, none of these incidents have disrupted rail traffic.

The company raised $ 1.75 billion from bond investors to fund an expansion into Orlando.

Traveling on Interstate 95 in South Florida remains frustrating and shattering. The combination of a robust economy, record tourism and low petrol prices contributes to a high volume of traffic on I-95.

Despite all these factors that speak for Brightline, the numbers in the South Florid that the company communicates to investors have not come into the train traffic.

In an interview in June, Wes Edens, the billionaire behind Brightline, expressed no concerns about the driver’s appearance or earnings.

“We started a little later than we thought, but actually it is very much in line with our projections,” said Edens. “We moved about a million people in the first year … We are very, very happy with how it has actually gone so far.”

All Aboard Florida, which operates Brightline, is owned by a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is mandated to manage and advise New Media Investments Inc., which owns Gannett, the parent company of The Palm Beach Post.

