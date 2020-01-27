advertisement

Mudlark, by Lara Maiklem (Norton). From high tide to low tide, the level of the Thames near London Bridge drops seven feet, revealing a foreshore that reports unusual generosity: objects through the centuries, kept in mud. This captivating memoir evokes the subculture of the “mudlarks”, who roam the banks in search of fragments from London’s past. Their discoveries serve as entry points into the history of the river and its surroundings: scenes from a long time ago emerge from Roman castration tongs, medieval brooches and ivory sundials from the 16th century. A chapter on synthetic clothing, plastic bags and polystyrene of the modern era proves an ecological coda that gives food for thought. Maiklem elegantly juxtaposes the fragile “wood, straw, reeds, leather and bones that our ancestors left” with the “permanence of the things we throw away today”.

America for Americans, by Erika Lee (Basic). This large-scale narrative draws a parallel between Benjamin Franklin’s concern about the “swarthy” Germans who assembled in the 18th century and the racial bait of Donald Trump today. Xenophobia, says Lee, is an indelible “American tradition”, deployed for social and political purposes since the founding of the country. A manifesto as much as a story, the book shows how each large group of immigrants since the time of Franklin – Irish, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern – has been “scripted” by populist demagogues as foreign and threatening . Allowing “a vocal and mobilized minority to dictate the politics of the majority,” she writes, risks undoing the country that immigrants helped create.

Christmas in Austin, by Benjamin Markovits (Faber). In this sequel to “Weekend in New York”, the united Essinger brothers and sisters – Paul, Susie, Jean and Nathan – revisit their childhood home in Austin. With a narration that skillfully passes from one member of the family to another, Markovits weaves the drama of three generations: the brothers and sisters go through the professional and romantic frustrations of adulthood; their parents must accept the life their children have shaped; and the brothers and sisters’ own children begin to encounter moral dilemmas. The product is a portrait full of love and nuances of the innumerable functions of a family: “machine of producing information. . . machine requiring a decision. . . machine that creates arguments. . . catering company and cleaning service. . . child care and school.

The days of life, by Ananda Devi, translated from French by Jeffrey Zuckerman (Feminist Press). This disturbing novel follows the doomed relationship between Mary, a seventy-year-old white Londoner, and Cub, a thirteen-year-old boy from

Jamaican heritage. Mary, alone in a rotting house in Notting Hill, suffers from arthritis and emerging dementia. After a chance meeting with Cub, she takes him home and in his bed. She is rejuvenated, but Cub is wary and his family, already affected by the gentrification of the city, is alarmed. Devi is attentive to the way social forces, such as racism and ageism, reshape the already complex post-colonial landscape of London, and his fluid and poetic language memorable evokes a union of two outcasts.

