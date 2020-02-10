advertisement

A game of birds and wolves, by Simon Parkin (Little, Brown). In 1941, the British navy faced a seemingly insurmountable threat from the German fleet of submarines, whose “wolf” tactics confused Allied commanders. In this fascinating story, Parkin tells how members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service, known as Wrens, helped develop a tactical training game that led to a watershed in the war. They brought statistical and mathematical sophistication to their task, transforming the floor of their control room into a giant game board and performing countless re-enactments and hypothetical scenarios. Parkin paints a dramatic picture of training sessions in which seasoned sailors get irritated at being instructed by “an inexperienced girl” and captures every maneuver in the naval battles that ensue zealously.

Domination, by Tom Holland (Basic Books). This living and vast history of Christianity underlines the extent to which religion still underpins Western liberal values. Holland argues that Christianity must thank for our belief in the “intrinsic value” of human life and our respect for poverty and suffering. It even traces deeply secular ideas, such as Marxism, to religious ethics, including brotherhood and equality, and emphasizes the progressive aspects of Christianity. Saint Catherine of Siena’s rejection of an arranged marriage – she claimed that she was engaged to Christ and, later, that her wedding ring was the foreskin of the circumcision of Christ – is not considered an example of virgin virtue but in quasi-feminist terms, as establishing the idea that “consent, not coercion” is the “proper foundation of a marriage”.

Indoor chinatown, by Charles Yu (Pantheon). The experience of Asian immigrants is presented as a series of stereotypical roles in a weekly television show in this inventive and entertaining novel. In a Chinese restaurant, the Golden Palace, workers live upstairs and also serve as extras. The protagonist, Willis Wu, begins as “Background Oriental Male”, later becoming “Generic Asian Man” and “Special Guest Star”, on a path which he hopes will take him to the top of “Kung Fu Guy”. in the second person, with long passages presented in the form of a script, the novel examines incisively the American-Asian reality of “being perpetual strangers” in the United States, a minority whose history “will never go back black and white ”.

Stateway Garden, by Jasmon Drain (Random House). Tying these stories to the Reaganomics era is Tracy, an intelligent child with a mother “as emotional as the pages of a scientific textbook”, who lives in the Stateway Gardens housing project in Chicago. From his window, on the fourteenth floor, he can see half of the city and, up close, the building where a family friend, who has “crossed the dark crevasses of the world”, shares a place with his aunt, his children and an ambitious sister. The buildings – a utopian idea that ended in decomposition and demolition – bear witness to disturbances and silent revelations: “the brittle taste of whiskey”, a boy’s chin like “the perfect petal of an orchid” , “Late-night horns. . . as welcome as soft music. “

