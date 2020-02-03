advertisement

Anthems of the Republic, by S. C. Gwynne (Scribner). In August 1864, General Ulysses S. Grant, reflecting on threats to the Union cause, wrote that “the only hope for Confederation is now a divided North.” He was right to be worried. As this tense and propulsive story of the last year of the war shows, the internal struggles that bubbled in northern politics have almost changed the course of history. President Lincoln, seeking re-election, faced exhausted voters, strident opposition, assaults from his own party over the proclamation of emancipation, and even called for unconditional peace. His allies viewed electoral victory as “an impossibility,” but they knew that any other result would jeopardize the war effort – a reminder that a deeply divided America is definitely to be won.

Virginia Woolf, by Gillian Gill (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). In this vibrant biography, Woolf appears not only as a formidable writer and feminist, but also as a reluctant gamer in a long-standing family soap opera, brimming with dysfunctional Victorian patriarchs, martyred mothers, madness and numerous extramarital affairs. Gill traces the writer’s psychological development through his relationships with others, using his voluminous correspondence. The wild actions of the Bloomsbury group are told with a chatty verve, but more revealing are the stories of the “fiercely in love and protective” bonds that Woolf shared with the women of his family. Highlighting a multi-generation “model of female relationships” that encouraged creativity and empowerment, Gill shows how Woolf wrote his mothers’ legacy in his work, leaving it “to the children and grandchildren of his mind” .

Divide Me by Zero, by Lara Vapnyar (Tin House). Katya, the narrator of this elegant and funny novel, recounts the defining moments of her life – from Soviet Russia to Staten Island, and from the unhappy marriage to the unhappy engagement and the unhappy affair. The novel is framed by the death of her strict mother, a mathematician whose scribbled cards, for a self-help book inspired by the mathematics she wrote, serve as enigmatic panels. As Katya strives to find herself as a writer and independent woman, the complex logic of her mother’s maxims seems to blur everything, even love: “One way to describe love according to the Gospel of Mathematics is as a condition that causes a dimensional change. “

Sahara stories, by Sanmao, translated from Chinese by Mike Fu (Bloomsbury). Available in English for the first time, these semi-autobiographical stories from a beloved Taiwanese writer depict the life of El Aaiún, a small town in Western Sahara under Spanish control, where she moved in 1973 after being captivated by a National Geographic feature film. Stubborn but compassionate, Sanmao befriended local Saharawi and Spanish bureaucrats, absorbing and questioning everything around her. The stories weave everyday life and history into a single story: the marriage of a bride; legends of evil spirits, heard while camping at night; growing hostility to both Spanish domination and the imminent influence of Morocco.

