They staged the Bricks and Mortar Show at Gulfstream Park on Thursday evening when the connections for the excellent lawn stole the show at the 49th annual Eclipse Awards Dinner.

Bricks and Mortar, the 6-year-old retired son of Giant’s Causeway, was a runaway horse of the year winner. He received 204 votes in first place on Mitoles 19 and 14 for maximum security. Midnight Bisou, Omaha Beach and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso each received one. A voter abstained.

It was a clean affair for Team Bricks and Mortar members:

Irad Ortiz Jr., who competed in all six races in 2019, received an Eclipse Award for top jockey for the second time in a row. He set a winning record with more than $ 34 million and won eleven Class I races.

Chad Brown won the title of top coach four times in a row and linked Todd Pletcher, Bobby Frankel and Lazaro Barrera for most titles in a row. It was also the fourth year in a row that he led all coaches in terms of revenue.

Seth Klarman and William Lawrence were selected for the Eclipse Award for Top Owners, and George Strawbridge Jr., who bred Bricks and Mortar, took first place in this category.

It is only the second time in 49 years and the first time since John Henry in 1981 that the Horse of the Year connections covered all four human categories. Most of them were one-sided, only the race for the top breeder was tight. Strawbridge received 122 votes for Calumet Farms 94.

In 1981, Chris McCarron (jockey), Ron McAnally (trainer), the Dotsam Stable (owner) of Sam and Dorothy Rubin and Golden Chance Farm (breeder) won the award during the John Henry “Horse of the Year” campaign.

Klarman owed Brown the remarkable success of Bricks and Mortar, which included a 6-0 record with five Class I wins. Bricks and Mortar’s victories took place on six different routes in six different states. In January he won the first Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park.

“Chad is a uniquely determined person,” said Klarman. “He’s always eager to learn and filled with the grit and tenacity it takes to keep getting better. It’s no good if you see Chad among the winners. It’s intensity, preparation, a man, a plan and a highly functioning team.

“I think Chad and I are a great team, but I mean in the sense that Chad and everyone are a great team. In fact, Chad manages my stable, most of the buying and selling, training facilities, and breeding decisions. Chad is a five star, full service coach. ”

Brick and mortar was also a unanimous winner as the top male lawn horse. He is retired to study at Shadai Farm in Japan.

The only local winner that night was Storm the Court, trained by Peter Eurton, who easily won for the best 2-year-old man. The colt by Court Vision, which was to make its 3-year debut at the San Vicente Stakes in Santa Anita on February 9, won the award 45-1 due to its victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

“There are a lot of people who contributed to the special moment of this stallion … Peter Eurton did an incredible job at Storm,” said owner Ryan Exline. “Peter is an excellent rider, but more than that, he is a family for us. He has given us success on the biggest leg and we are happy to have him on our team.” It is great to bring this award back to California . ”

Horses trained by Brad Cox won three Eclipse Awards – Covfefe as the best sprinter and top 3-year-old filly and British Idiom as the top 2-year-old filly.

Other winners were:

Maximum safety as a top 3 year old male. He won the Florida Derby, was the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby, and was disqualified for an off-track violation. He then won the Haskell Invitational and the Cigar Mile. He is expected to compete in the Saudi Cup with $ 20 million on February 29 and then begin a career in the stud.

The Eclipse for older dirt males went to Vino Rosso, who dominated when he won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in Santa Anita. He also won the Gold Cup in Santa Anita earlier this year, crossing the wire first at the Jockey Club Gold Cup in Belmont Park, but was disqualified for second place due to line-up collisions.

Midnight Bisou, considered by many to be a strong candidate for the Horse of the Year to second place in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, received the highest award for older dirt bitches. The connections of the 5-year-old mare have been approved for a full campaign in 2020, which should start in the Saudi Cup against men.

Uni, who was also trained by Brown, was named the best female grass horse after a campaign in which she won three to four in 2019, including a win at the Breeders’ Cup Mile against men.

Breeder’s Cup sprint winner Mitole won a solar eclipse for the best male sprinter and received 236 out of 241 votes. He also finished second among the best older men and received 108 votes for Vino Rossos 129.

The Japanese Kazushi Kimura won the award for best jockey apprentice in the next race of the night. He received 74 votes for Julio Correa’s second place.

