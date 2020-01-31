advertisement

NONTHABURI, THAILAND – Rebuilding an impressive team has always been a challenge for Jimmy Alapag, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas’ coach in the Asean Basketball League.

The acquisition of the leading playmaker Jason Brickman was a tip to make the task easier, but since the Filipino-American security guard is still gaining a foothold in season ten, Alapag also knew he had to be patient.

“I have so much faith in Jason, but I want him to act more aggressively,” said Alapag, who was known as a dynamic goalscorer and elite passer in his active days.

advertisement

“He (Brickman) spends a lot of time and effort shooting and I just want him to be a threat as a goal scorer and as someone who distributes basketball.”

With an average of only 7.2 points in his first 10 games, the 5-foot-8-Brickman finally got upset and beat former team Mono Vampire with the best 32 points of his career when Alab 100: 92 here at Stadium 29 – Scored in extra time.

Brickman, who only shot 14 shots, also had eight rebounds and eight assists that made a fatal 1-2 breakthrough with Import Nick King when Alab caught up with a 56-73 deficit in the second half to win his seventh in 11 games to list.

King, who lost only six points in Caloocan last Sunday to 102: 89 in a loss to Mono, recovered with 26 points. “This was a big game for us that we suffered at home and I just wanted to be aggressive,” said Brickman.

“We’ve had ups and downs this season and we’re still trying to improve our chemistry.” Brickman, who had led Mono to the final two seasons ago, fired 23 of his performances in the fourth quarter and in stoppage time at his former court.

His triple with 1:37 in extra time gave the visiting team a 97-88 lead. “I don’t think it’s a matter of numbers with Jason,” said Alapag, referring to Brickman, who has an average of almost 10 assists per game.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement