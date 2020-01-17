advertisement

BINAN – A Philippine city stripped of ash by nearby Taal volcano has turned the disaster into an opportunity to help neighboring cities hit by natural disasters.

The mayor of Biçan has instructed residents to assemble houses with blankets, cars and roads and put them in sacks to be sent to a state-owned factory and turned into bricks.

“When the ash came, we thought we were going to exchange the white sand, which we mixed with the plastic to turn it into ash bricks. We made it and they came out brave,” said Bichan Mayor Walfredo Dimaguila, 48 years old, for Reuters.

The facility can produce up to 5,000 bricks per day, which will be used to rebuild damaged schools since Taal, one of the most active and deadliest volcanoes in the Philippines, began spraying massive clouds of ash, steam and gas on Sunday.

“What we plan to do is turn them into hollow blocks and bricks and sell them to interested companies,” Dimaguila said, adding that the proceeds will be donated to people directly affected by the volcano.

Several buildings in lake towns near the Taal volcano, located about 70km (45 miles) south of the capital, were destroyed as rugged terraces weighed strange and fallen trees, and tens of thousands of people fled their homes.

Some evacuees are unsure if they have homes and livelihoods to return to.

“When Batangas is in recovery, we will bring bricks there for building schools, community halls and living centers, so what can we give to what Taal has given us,” Dimaguila said, referring to the province where Taal is located.

Binan is in the neighboring province of Laguna.

“The disaster of our neighbors in Batangas is there. Let’s turn this into an opportunity.” (Reporting by Adrian Portugal; Writing by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

