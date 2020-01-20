advertisement

Dragon Ball narrator Brice Armstrong, who died at the age of 84, was confirmed by his talent management group, Mary Collins Agency.

According to the organization, Armstrong passed away on January 10th for natural reasons.

advertisement

Armstrong became famous for narrating Dragon Ball’s fun dub before joining the cast of Dragon Ball Z as Captain Ginyu’s voice. He later returned to the franchise as the narrator of the fourth Dragon Ball film before playing Lord Slug in Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug.

In addition to Dragon Ball, he voiced several other roles, including Douglas on Lupine III and roles in Baki the Grappler, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fruits Basket and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Confirming the sad news of his death, Mary Collins Agency said in a statement:

In the anime and game community, Brice is perhaps best known as the spokesman for the original Dragonball series, the characters Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug in Dragonball Z, as well as the spokesman for Yu Yu Hakusho, Lupine III, Case Closed and many other titles.

Christopher Sabat, a spokesman for the Mary Collins Agency and founder of Okratron 5000, often worked with and directed Brice. “Brice was the nicest and funniest person I have ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood – not the attitude you would expect from such an industry legend.

Dragon Ball is a Japanese media franchise company founded by Akira Toriyama in 1984. It is said to have been originally inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West and martial arts films from Hong Kong.

The series follows Son Goku, who spends his childhood and continues to train in martial arts until he meets a girl named Bulma, who persuades him to travel the world with her and search for the seven balls known as Dragon Balls ,

Rest in peace, Brice Armstrong.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement