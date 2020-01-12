advertisement

TCA: An eclectic crime series full of wild zoo animals, and the actors in the series are very aware of how strange it all seems.

“Briarpatch” follows Allegra Drill (Rosario Dawson), who works to uncover the murderers of her murdered sister. It’s a thriller – simple enough – but it’s also a show where giraffes, kangaroos, and other zoo animals roam the streets as an increasingly eccentric squad of characters stand on their feet with the no-nonsense heroine. It’s pretty strange and the cast of “Briarpatch” is very aware of that.

Dawson discussed the upcoming 10 episodes with Andy Greenwald, the show runner of “Briarpatch”, and the series costumes Kim Dickens and Jay R. Ferguson during NBC’s last panel on the “Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour” on Saturday evening in Pasadena – USA Network anthology series.

“This is the city that reacts with brutality to something inexplicable, wild and maybe also beautiful,” said Greenwald during the TCA panel “Briarpatch”.

A quick glance at the anthology series reveals its violent and occasionally surreal influences. The show is unfortunately mushy: the TCA trailer was full of huge, exciting yellow lyrics that Quentin Tarantino screamed; Dawson walks through dark corridors and meets all kinds of unscrupulous people.

Although there is no lack of violence in “Briarpatch”, Greenwald wanted to create a nuanced, character-based series that offers a contemporary adaptation of the novel of the same name from 1984. For example, Dawson replaces the male protagonist of the original novel, and although the series’ plot still depends on the “dead woman”, Dawson emphasized that his characters were fully elaborated and typical character stereotypes were undermined.

“It is a learning experience for Allegra to come to terms with her guilt and what has developed with her sister,” said Dawson. “I think everyone becomes a very versatile person who is complex and nuanced. We don’t often have the opportunity to do this in a short story, but having the time to really make decisions, draw conclusions, and get answers to our questions was a compelling experience for my character. “

Although the series promises a variety of twists and turns, Dawson added that the series tells a full story and doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.

Critics had the opportunity to review the first two episodes of the series a few months ago. Ben Travers of IndieWire praised the diverse mix of genres in his September review.

