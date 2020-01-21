advertisement

The fifth Outlander season continues its advertising print, which leads to the premiere on February 16. Today is all about Brianna.

For some more video outlander news, Check out some of the latest ones below! After you do that, pay attention to it subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full show playlist.

In the video below, you can see a brief glimpse of Sophie Skelton’s character as you get a feel for where her thoughts begin the season. She realizes that above all she wants her son Jemmy to be a good person. She recognizes the needs that come with being a good mother every century, let alone the 18th century, in a world that is different from her own. She recognizes the challenges that exist, be it the risk of war or the lack of modern amenities.

advertisement

However, we believe Brianna will end up being a great mother, mostly because she herself has a great mother in Claire to look at. Both women are caring, empathetic, but also determined and brave. If Jemmy puts all of this on the table, he can be a fantastic person who takes care of himself and others. He also has a father in Roger who will also be there for him. Fraser’s Ridge will grow into a larger community in Season 5, and there will likely never be a shortage of people who can help.

Of course, one of the key questions of season five for Brianna and Roger will be whether to stay in North Carolina in the 20th century or not. They would be less at risk if they returned to their own time, but they would also leave their family behind. There is also no 100% confirmation that Jemmy can even travel through time.

If there is one thing that worries us about Brianna herself, Stephen Bonnet may still be out there. After all, we never saw a body again after what turned out last season …

Similar news – Be sure to get more Outlander news right now!

What would you like to see most when it comes to Brianna’s story for the fifth season of Outlander?

Make sure to share this in the comments now, and remember to stay the moment you want more news. (Photo: Starz.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKUz8k1UOi0 (/ embed)

The wild mother Brianna = 💯🙌❤️ #Outlander pic.twitter.com/HmXp3eRtew

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 21, 2020

advertisement