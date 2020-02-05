advertisement

To call the Beach Boys’ story “complicated” is a bit of a understatement.

The legendary group has been the subject of numerous lawsuits and legal battles over the past decades over who has the right to use the group’s name.

They met in 2012 but in recent years singer Brian Wilson has toured with guitarist Al Jardine, while singer Mike Love owns the rights – and continues to shoot – the name “ Beach Boys ” .

However, the group’s latest version was criticized by Brian Wilson, who urged fans to boycott them.

The group led by Love is to play the International Safari Club Convention in Reno, Nevada. Wilson went to Twitter to share his feelings on the issue.

“This organization supports the trophy hunt, which Al and I are adamantly opposed to,” he said, in connection with a petition asking the group to withdraw from the concert.

It was brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, the Beach Boys tour group licensed by Mike Love is headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada …

This organization supports the trophy hunt, to which Al and I are adamantly opposed. There is nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2

Donald Trump Jr. is about to deliver the opening speech for the convention, which will provide customers with the opportunity to organize hunting trips and purchase weapons.

Despite Wilson’s protest, Mike Love said he intended to go ahead with the concert. “We look forward to an evening of great music at Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental principle of our rights as Americans,” he said. “Peace & Love, Mike Love.”

