Rapper, Gears of War 3 and Borderlands 3 as well as Law & Order: SVU actor Ice-T asked Mashable’s cultural editor Brian Koerber to “eat a tail”.
Ice-T just wrote on Twitter: “Eat A Dick …”
Eat a tail … https://t.co/R2HD8yGpNl
– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019
The Borderlands 3 voice actor’s cold reaction came after Koerber criticized the actor after saying a quote entitled “Never intervene in an enemy while he is about to destroy himself.”
Ice-T added his own interpretation: “Daily game: Let the haters dig their own graves … # 2020.”
Daily game: Let the haters dig their own graves … # 2020 pic.twitter.com/1z7W8KqHg8
– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019
Many of the replies to the tweet praised Ice-T for sharing the meme with the Q symbol in the background related to the QAnon movement.
Fox News describes the movement as a “right-wing group … believing in massive media conspiracies and the so-called” deep state “to defeat Trump.”
That red pill you got from the letters Q and T.
And the numbers 17 and 45. # WWG1WGA
– Anon +++ (@MagniAnon) December 31, 2019
pic.twitter.com/9KAq5ywW8w
– ⚖️ The Justice Team ⚖️ (@ LawDog323) December 30, 2019
You’re unbelievable !!!! pic.twitter.com/bOLSaMFllO
– Follow Jesus / Text Trump # 88022 (@elianatrue) December 31, 2019
Public Awareness … Thanks Ice T for helping RED Pill so many! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HxNj15P3Nn
– Kendra (@NowTheyAllLose), December 31, 2019
However, not everyone praised the tweet.
Hey ICE T, you are great and if you want to support Trump, that’s fine. But as a former Trump supporter, I should inform you that this is a # Qanon symbol that is part of the MAGA cult.
– David Weissman (@davidmweissman), December 30, 2019
Oh no not ice!
– Dan Arrows ↙️↙️↙️ (@_DanArrows) December 30, 2019
After his first tweet with the QAnon icon in the background, Ice-T directed people who didn’t like his posts to follow him.
ATTENTION: If I post or say something that you don’t like, please don’t follow it.
– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019
Then Koerber replied: “It is not about someone liking something or not. It is the fact that you (by mistake?) Spread a meme of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your celebrity status and Blue Check confirm this regardless how you think about it. It’s not about hate. “
It’s not about someone liking something or not. It is the fact that you (by mistake?) Spread a meme of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your celebrity status and Blue Check confirm this regardless of how you feel. It’s not about hate.
– Brian Koerber (@bkurbs), December 30, 2019
Ice-T then told him to eat a cock.
Koerber only replied: “Lmao.”
lmao https://t.co/Q4mkF3d3VB
– Brian Koerber (@bkurbs), December 30, 2019
Ice-T is currently filming 3 Days Rising, a reinterpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”. It also features Mickey Rourke and Frank Whaley from Iron Man 2.
