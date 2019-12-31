advertisement

Rapper, Gears of War 3 and Borderlands 3 as well as Law & Order: SVU actor Ice-T asked Mashable’s cultural editor Brian Koerber to “eat a tail”.

Ice-T just wrote on Twitter: “Eat A Dick …”

Eat a tail … https://t.co/R2HD8yGpNl

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019

The Borderlands 3 voice actor’s cold reaction came after Koerber criticized the actor after saying a quote entitled “Never intervene in an enemy while he is about to destroy himself.”

Ice-T added his own interpretation: “Daily game: Let the haters dig their own graves … # 2020.”

Daily game: Let the haters dig their own graves … # 2020 pic.twitter.com/1z7W8KqHg8

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019

Many of the replies to the tweet praised Ice-T for sharing the meme with the Q symbol in the background related to the QAnon movement.

Fox News describes the movement as a “right-wing group … believing in massive media conspiracies and the so-called” deep state “to defeat Trump.”

That red pill you got from the letters Q and T.

And the numbers 17 and 45. # WWG1WGA

– Anon +++ (@MagniAnon) December 31, 2019

pic.twitter.com/9KAq5ywW8w

– ⚖️ The Justice Team ⚖️ (@ LawDog323) December 30, 2019

You’re unbelievable !!!! pic.twitter.com/bOLSaMFllO

– Follow Jesus / Text Trump # 88022 (@elianatrue) December 31, 2019

Public Awareness … Thanks Ice T for helping RED Pill so many! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HxNj15P3Nn

– Kendra (@NowTheyAllLose), December 31, 2019

However, not everyone praised the tweet.

Hey ICE T, you are great and if you want to support Trump, that’s fine. But as a former Trump supporter, I should inform you that this is a # Qanon symbol that is part of the MAGA cult.

– David Weissman (@davidmweissman), December 30, 2019

Oh no not ice!

– Dan Arrows ↙️↙️↙️ (@_DanArrows) December 30, 2019

After his first tweet with the QAnon icon in the background, Ice-T directed people who didn’t like his posts to follow him.

ATTENTION: If I post or say something that you don’t like, please don’t follow it.

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019

Then Koerber replied: “It is not about someone liking something or not. It is the fact that you (by mistake?) Spread a meme of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your celebrity status and Blue Check confirm this regardless how you think about it. It’s not about hate. “

It’s not about someone liking something or not. It is the fact that you (by mistake?) Spread a meme of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your celebrity status and Blue Check confirm this regardless of how you feel. It’s not about hate.

– Brian Koerber (@bkurbs), December 30, 2019

Ice-T then told him to eat a cock.

Koerber only replied: “Lmao.”

lmao https://t.co/Q4mkF3d3VB

– Brian Koerber (@bkurbs), December 30, 2019

Ice-T is currently filming 3 Days Rising, a reinterpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”. It also features Mickey Rourke and Frank Whaley from Iron Man 2.

