There is much condemnation and obscurity in current discourse on nature. Justification is justified, says renowned Calgarian naturalist Brian Keating, but he is hoping that some positivity will help people see that there is much they can do to help reverse the course of the planet. Keating is the host of Great Big Nature, a new series of nature mini-docks available on the Postmedia Network. He talked about the reaction to the videos posted so far, and what people can look forward to when the videos come out every week. (This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.)

What has been the reaction to the videos so far?

The reaction has been very good. I’m getting comments from all kinds of people, emails from all kinds of places, and lots of Twitter activity. It has been very, very positive. I was talking to (producer and CEO of The Great Lakes) and Bryan Smith about this yesterday. I think we hit a nerve. People are ready for this kind of message.

You wanted this program to get people talking about nature, have you seen the conversations that have been driven by this? What are people talking about?

Many comments from people about the complexity of nature, about the beauty of nature, about the interconnectedness of nature, about the importance of nature for our psychological well-being and of course for our physical well-being. What I hoped would encourage, which is more discussion, has been promoted.

Has your perspective on nature changed from doing this project? If so, how?

It has made me focus a little more on the importance of positive storytelling. I remember in high school I had an English teacher who would hit me in the back of the head every time I made a mistake. Honestly, that made me more interested in school. We have so many tragic stories about the environment around the world – these are very real stories and I don’t want to abrogate them or calm them down because I think there’s a place to talk about those issues, but I also think it’s just as important to get people excited about nature. The more people involved, the more interest they will develop. After all, one hopes that it encourages them to do something productive to help nature survive and thrive.

Much of the preservation around nature is enduring in some ways or doom and gloom.

It is doom and gloom. There is intense fear, but her trouble is that so much of it is true. This is what worries me, I worry about people getting hopeless and desperate and saying, well, what’s the matter? My point is that there is a point to introducing good energy. I’ve seen it all over the world with projects all over the world in situations when it seemed like hopeless, then good things happened.

From the upcoming videos, what are you excited to see people do?

One we completed last fall and is in B.C. in Selkirk (mountains). For a very important part of my life when I graduated from college and between university and my masters, I worked as a naturalist with the Canadian Wildlife Service in Creston. Actually this is actually where I met my bride. We both worked as naturalists together as a first summer job.

We went up into the highlands on the Salmo Creston Skyway, this is the height of the ground between Nelson and Creston. There was a herd of caribou there. We will see evidence of that herd now and again. Christmasdo Christmas, we would spend about a week or two in that part of the world and go upstairs and take backcountry ski trips there. In some cases, we actually encountered the caribou, which was pretty magical. In those days, the caribou was already critically endangered. There were only about 45, 50 of them, maybe 60. As the years went by, the numbers dwindled and diminished, and then this last winter, they disappeared, which is a very sad story. But it is very interesting because it was a friend of his who lives in Nelson who is a woodworker who developed a passion for filming the Caribbean. He thought he would document a success story because he didn’t think the caribou would disappear. But in fact, he documented their disappearance.

It’s a compelling story because (the next 10-minute video) talks about what we did wrong and the fact that we have a chance to correct situations with other caribou herds.

Watch new videos from Great Big Nature each week on the Postmedia Network at https://o.canada.com/categ/travel/great-big-nature. Additional videos will be available at greatbignature.com, as well as the Great Big Nature Facebook page.

