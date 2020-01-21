advertisement

Flores explains why Chad O’Shea, Patrick Graham and Chan Gailey and Josh Boyer are in charge

MOBILE, Ala. – Dolphins trainer Brian Flores was sitting in a hotel suite in the Senior Bowl on Monday evening, thinking about the question.

If a potential assistant coach were to interview Flores, what would be the one or the other that he valued most?

“Able to teach and communicate,” said Flores. “Which goes hand in hand in many ways. Teach the players something and communicate with the coaches. “

And those are really the main reasons why the Dolphins officially hires experienced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, full-back coach Austin Clark and assistant defense coach Curt Kuntz, and Josh Boyer Defensive coordinator.

For Flores, whose team has exceeded expectations in its first season and won a total of five games in the last nine games, this is a huge change in the coaching staff.

“There are difficult decisions, but that’s part of the job,” said Flores. “Making these difficult decisions and doing everything you think is best for the team and the organization in the future.”

Flores fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea in the first year, referring to the need for another trainer to realize his vision.

“As for the way we run and throw football,” said Flores. “I felt that we have to do something different in meetings, exercises, and meeting runs than in the past.”

Gailey, who told Flores, was difficult to face as an opposing coach.

“He makes really good adjustments in the game,” said Flores. “If you play Cover One, he has Cover-One-Beaters, if you play Zone, he has Zone-Beaters. If you are Diamond Front, he has his Diamond Runs. So he’s a good trainer. I think he has seen a lot of football. “

Flores believes that Gailey can also help young players (and all players) learn, process, and execute at a high level.

“I know he’s a great teacher,” said Flores. “Especially in my conversations with several players and coaches who have spent time with him, and that’s obviously very important. The first thing I should have said is that.

“Obviously we had a lot of sales this year, we will obviously have more sales. We are in the Senior Bowl. We have a lot of draft picks. Every team has a lot of sales. It is important to have great teachers in the building. We have one Staff full of great teachers. “

Flores did not prevent assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schlupinski from being promoted to quarterback coach for the Giants. Jim Caldwell, who was hired as an assistant coach and quarterback coach before last season but has resigned for health reasons, will not return to the organization.

The dolphins will also experience significant changes on the defensive side of the ball. When Defense Coordinator Patrick Graham expressed interest in talking to the Giants about a similar position, Flores did not block the move.

Instead, Flores quickly promoted Boyer, who will name defensive games.

“He and I see things through the same lenses,” said Flores. “Many possibilities. He trained corners and I trained security measures and we spent a lot of time together. Defensive philosophies and foundations and techniques, the things we teach. We are very much on the same page. I thought we were on the same page as Patrick Graham. I don’t want to give the impression that we weren’t. But I just felt that when Josh switched to the role, it was a smooth transition. “

Kuntz is a first-time NFL coach who has spent the past eight seasons as head coach at Struthers High School in Ohio.

“There are good trainers in Pop Warner, high school, college, NFL level,” said Flores. I think good teachers are good teachers are good teachers. “

Flores believes that some changes were needed to take his program to another level.

“I think employees have to do a good job of communicating,” said Flores. “The guys we brought are good communicators. In the first days, a couple of weeks we were together, you can see that the boys are ready to ask questions and talk about different fronts, reports and game situations. I think at the end of the day it’s a group that will work tirelessly to come to the same page. It is of the utmost importance. “

