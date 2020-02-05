advertisement

The experienced goalkeeper gives the flyers a big boost, Carter Hart fails

VOORHEES – When the season started, Carter Hart started in the first three games, went 2-0: 1 and looked like he had established himself as the number 1 starter.

But street ailments and a recent abdominal stress that has kept him from playing seven games in a row have clearly incorporated experienced goalkeeper Brian Elliott into the image of the flyer with the Stretch Drive.

Coach Alain Vigneault announced Wednesday that Elliott will be in goal when the New Jersey Devils visit on Thursday night and Hart continues to recover.

Elliott’s 13-5-4 record is measurably better than Harts 15-11-3.

Why was Elliott able to perform so consistently under pressure?

Some may indicate good health. After two injured seasons, he hasn’t missed a game this season.

Elliott smiled and knocked on the wooden wall of his locker.

“Every day you have to do business, you have to take care of your body,” he said after Wednesday’s training in the skate zone. “As you’ve been in the league for more and more years, you know how important that is.

“You know that it is fun to be able to play, to be able to contribute.”

The flyers are significantly better than last year’s .500 team. Elliott recognizes some of the additions made by General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

“If we add a few veterans like (Kevin) Hayes and (Matt) Niskanen … they won’t get too high or too low,” said Elliott. “I just think I have this stability. It starts with our tour of the room and the guys (like Niskanen) who won the (Stanley) Cup. “

Elliott has recently delivered some of his finest work. In the last four games, he has recorded two shutouts (3-0 against Pittsburgh; 3-0 against Detroit), which earned him 40 points for his career.

Gostisbehere ready to go

Shayne Gostisbehere returns after 10 games for knee surgery against the Devils.

Vigneault wouldn’t say which defender would be drawn to Gostisbehere, but a good bet is Robert Hagg.

“It felt like a few months, not a few weeks,” said Gostisbehere. “I don’t want to go out and do too much for me.”

Provorov plays in the 300th consecutive game

Ivan Provorov has not missed a season game since the beginning of his career. On Thursday, he will play in his 300th consecutive game, just 30 out of an NHL record of 330 direct games following the start of a defender’s career, played by Dan Girardi with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Someone sent me a note with the file … I didn’t know before,” said Provorov. “It means a lot. I’m proud to be in every game and to help the team in every way possible.”

Vigneault added: “There is no doubt that he is a young man who wants to play through things, play through pain.” He just goes out and you know he will do the work for you. The flyers are lucky; I am a happy trainer. I came in here and found a young man in his prime. “

Giroux putting pressure on yourself?

Claude Giroux experiences a long slump. He has been goalless in his last 12 games, one of his longest streak in the recent past.

Giroux hinted that he might be putting a little too much pressure on himself. But it should be noted that he is still a plus of 8 and defeats the team leadership with four goals.

Short recordings

Kevin Hayes didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was given a maintenance day. Joel Farabee was also a no-show. He felt sick. … Hart says he’s making steady progress and should be ready to play shortly. “Just take things day by day and see where things are,” he said. “It feels like you’re feeling better. Take the right steps to make sure I get out of there as soon as possible. Also make sure I get back when I’m ready.” “… Gostisbehere needs another point for 200 in the NHL.

