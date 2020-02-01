advertisement

In Parliament Square in London, Brexiteers celebrate Britain’s exit from the EU in the rain. Cars are still driving past. They are all waiting for well-known victory speeches by Nigel Farage, Ann Widdecombe, Tim Martin from Wetherspoon and others.

All afternoon, a few thousand people waved Union, St. George and American flags while singing “Goodbye EU” to Auld Lang Syne. A stall is giving out free “English apples” while a man sells British flags made in China (I checked). An Elvis impersonator sings Elvis songs that have been rewritten to reflect UK-EU relations. Another man demonstratively spends the day on an EU flag. People ring bells.

advertisement

Craig Thorpe of Bikers for Brexit tells me that Brexit will be so successful that most EU countries will leave it too. Voting Leave is more about sovereignty than immigration. He runs a taxi company and has many foreign drivers.

Craig Thorpe of Bikers for Brexit believes that Brexit will be so successful that most EU countries will leave it too. Photo: Patrick Freyne

“But migration is out of control, isn’t it?” Says Jason Roberts.

Kev Blackburn, wearing a red Donald Trump hat, knows a man who can help. What if Trump doesn’t do you a good deal? “As if we had to eat chlorinated chicken?” Says another man.

“I’m going vegetarian anyway,” says Blackburn.

Geoff Courtenay holds a sign that says “bye bye EU” a few times. He is a “tipper”, he says (UKIPer), but he is concerned about “the border along the Irish Sea”. He said that border trade could be handled technologically and that Ireland must “have a reasonable immigration policy”.

Geoff Courtenay: He says he’s a “tipper” (Ukip-er), but he’s worried about the “border along the Irish Sea”. Photo: Patrick Freyne

With the help of a little girl disguised as a Crusader, Dan Day sets up a table for a petition. His large poster reads: “We, the sovereign citizens of the United Kingdom, are demanding redress for our God-given right to freedom, freedom of speech, assembly, self-defense, national self-determination and Christian faith.” to his lapel. “It’s a Thompson,” he says. “An English weapon.” (It is not an English weapon.) “We should have the right to carry weapons.”

But why? “Are you from an Irishman?” He says. “You should know why.”

Nigel Marcham, “The Little Veteran”, is an activist who has joined Never Surrender, a group that protests against trying veterans for crimes on duty. Some of his friends wave flags with the red hand of Ulster. He is accompanied by “The Active Patriot”, who broadcasts everything live on YouTube today. The active patriot wears a t-shirt with the slogan: “It’s okay to be white.”

Nigel Marcham, “the little veteran,” is an activist who has joined Never Surrender, a group that protests against bringing veterans to justice for crimes on duty. Photo: Patrick Freyne

“I made it specifically for today,” he says. “Is there something wrong with being white?”

Marcham speaks extensively about “racism against whites”. Finally, I say that all the problems he criticizes are a product of right-wing classical politics rather than race, and I point out that the British Parliament is largely white. “It should be!” Says Marcham.

In St. Stephen’s Tavern, a middle-aged woman answers a man who calls “Get Brexit Done” with the words: “Brexit is the worst for refugees, for women, for children for the disabled.”

“Then how did we win two world wars?” He says.

Around three o’clock a small protest march for the EU comes and is greeted by people who are “Fifth Columnists!” And “treacherous scum!” Scream. A man gathers a ring of photographers as he burns what he says as an EU flag. “Was it really an EU flag?” Asks someone. “It doesn’t look like the right color.”

“I just know it wasn’t my flag,” he says.

A woman shouts into the face of a police officer that he is part of a facility that tolerates child abuse. A man from the English Defense League calls me: “You’re the Irish journalist. You can go home straight away.” Apparently he just saw me on Active Patriot’s live stream. I later see him blissfully dancing to Sweet Caroline while playing on a truck from a speaker.

Judith Clementson is from Portsmouth and says that she “fought for it longer than Nigel”. In 1997 she ran with Jimmy Goldsmith’s referendum party for parliament. She wants sovereignty and “controlled” migration, but believes that most people here have not read the withdrawal agreement. She fears that Britain will remain intertwined with the EU for a long time. Why is she here “I’m celebrating the end of the beginning,” she says.

Judith Clementson (right) with her friend Vikki: She came from Portsmouth and says that she “fought for it longer than Nigel (Farage)”. Photo: Patrick Freyne

64-year-old graduate Jeremy Ruygrok explains to a slightly upset voters named Anthony. Ruygrok is a semi-Dutch Taoist whose father was a follower of the mystic Aleister Crowley. He has lived all over the world, but his business has been demolished, he says, and he is now homeless in London. Brexit gave him wings, “but Great Britain has been lost to cultural Marxists”.

Anthony can’t believe what he’s hearing, “But you literally just won!”

“I was treated with black pills,” says Ruygrok before explaining “the pills.” To be blue means not to know the deep conspiracies of the world. Having red pills means seeing them. Having black pills means seeing them, but still believing that everything is lost. He believes that civil war is on the horizon. “I have no real hope for the future.” He laughs. “But let her have her day.”

He plans to leave the UK. Where will he go “Orbans Hungary,” he says.

“But you can no longer travel there freely,” says Anthony. “You voted for it!”

“Orban has announced that he will take us in. They have everything over there.”

advertisement