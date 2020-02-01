advertisement

Anti-Brexit protesters went to Derby city council last night as the UK officially left the EU.

Around 40 demonstrators waving European Union flags gathered in front of the Council just before the start of 11 p.m.

advertisement

University of Derby student George Wilson posted on Twitter: “The night the UK left the European Union, protests were held outside the Derby City Council House, with chants” B *** ** ks to Brexit “and” B ***** ks to Boris heard. “

The 18-year-old said: “There must have been 30 or 40 anti-Brexit protesters standing on the steps, which were very vocal in what they were trying to express. We passed them just before 11pm.

“Some disgruntled members of the public passed by at the same time, but the demonstrators were determined and held out.”

After 47 years of membership and three and a half years after the referendum, the United Kingdom left the European Union at 11 p.m.

Elsewhere, Brexiteers held parties to celebrate the historic moment in London and Glasgow.

.

advertisement