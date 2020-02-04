advertisement

My British passport, which was issued in 2011, has on its burgundy cover an image of the coat of arms of the United Kingdom, including a lion and a unicorn, with these words written in gold: “European Union / United Kingdom of Grande La Grande – Britain and Northern Ireland. My son’s British passport, which was issued last September, is the same color and has the same crest, but with different letters. On his, the words “European Union” have disappeared, the severing of ties with Europe having started before the United Kingdom officially left the EU, as it did at 11 pm. Friday, January 31. Last August, Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, tweeted a picture of himself holding up his new, unmarked EU passport, as well as the triumphant words “We got our passports back!” By the time I apply for my passport to be renewed next year, another design change will have been made. My new passport will be blue, like British passports until 1988, when the Burgundy cover was introduced to conform to that of almost all other EU member countries.

The reintroduction of the blue passport, announced in 2017 but which only entered into force recently, was hailed by Brexiteers as a welcome restoration and a powerful symbol. The Sun newspaper, a right-wing tabloid, joined others to defend his return by campaigning outside Westminster with a blue passport the size of a billboard. Theresa May, then Prime Minister, tweeted that the “iconic” color would return, calling the British passport “an expression of our independence and sovereignty – symbolizing our citizenship as a proud great nation.” It doesn’t matter that the royal crest on the passport has two French sentences – “honi est qui mal y pense” (“shame on the one who thinks badly”) and “Dieu et mon droit” (“Dieu et mon droit”) – relics of an era when the King of England also claimed the French crown, and proof of the mutable nature of sovereignty. For the British who opposed the Brexit vote, the symbolism of the blue passport is somewhat different: it is a brutal reminder that they and their children have been deprived of European citizenship. The British are no longer allowed to live, work and study in any of the countries of the European Union. Britain will also not be as easily enriched by the many hopeful Europeans who have taken up residence in what they thought was a welcoming country.

Friday evening, just a few hours before 23:00 deadline, I used my passport to leave the UK as an EU citizen. for the last time. Gatwick Airport, with its hustle and bustle and its commerce, hardly offers the highest environment for such a memorable transition: with travelers navigating between newsagents and Pret-A-Manger stores while traveling the departure board to find information on the door, the place has only slightly more glamor and resonance than the port authority’s bus station. Yet it is its virtue: serving mainly continental Europe, Gatwick is both an international airport and a regional airport, filled with travelers who are used – whether by work, education or leisure – to consider not only their country of origin, but all of Europe. like their legitimate home. While standing in line to hand my passport over to the flight attendant before boarding my flight, I noticed that most of my traveling companions had burgundy passports – although they were British, Spanish , French or Dutch, I could not have determined without espionage. For the time being, nothing will change, practically speaking, for holders of British passports entering and leaving the EU; until the end of an eleven month transition period, holders of UK passports, bordeaux or blue, will continue to join the EU. line at passport control. Yet the change has happened, whether it is palpable or not. Friday evening, for the last time, we were only Europeans.

In the 1300 days between the Brexit referendum and Friday, January 31, more than 350,000 Britons sought to confirm their identity as Europeans in the most practical way: applying for citizenship in one of the 27 countries that remain in the EU, for reasons of residence or descent. The number of Britons who applied for an Irish passport for the first time increased from just over seven thousand in 2015, before the referendum, to almost fifty-five thousand in 2019. It is sometimes claimed that Britain being an island nation, decisively separated from the continent of Europe by the English Channel, its attachment to the European project must always have been fatally compromised. This argument ignores the fact that Ireland manages to fully embrace its European identity despite being an island nation decisively separated from mainland Europe by the Irish Sea, the landmass of Great Britain and the Handle. Brexit is Britain’s choice, but it was not necessarily Britain’s fate.

With the withdrawal from the EU. Finally promulgated, the many social and economic consequences of the Brexit vote will now begin to manifest themselves as a reality rather than a promise or a threat. One of the first victims of the Brexit decision was De La Rue, a specialized printing press created almost two hundred years ago. De La Rue – named after its founder, Thomas de la Rue, a printer from Guernsey, in the Channel Islands – has been printing British passports for decades. In 2018, however, the company lost a contract to print the new blue passports, worth $ 636 million. Rather than being printed in Britain, blue passports are made by Gemalto, a Franco-Dutch company. De La Rue’s profits have collapsed; her C.E.O. resigned and the company warned that she might not survive. As it turns out, our new blue passports are not quite symbols of British sovereignty or Great Britain’s status as a great, proud nation. Rather, they testify to the pragmatic and sometimes harsh realities of doing business in a global market. They also recall the necessary humility with which Britain as a nation – no less than its citizens as individuals – must find a new identity after Brexit.

