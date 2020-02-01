advertisement

On the afternoon of Brexit Day, the UK’s definitive departure from the EU, the Mayor of London held an event at City Hall for European residents of the city. The headline was a shredder: “London supports European Londoners through Brexit.” “The Mayor of London is determined to do everything he can to support European Londoners through the Brexit process,” reads the mayor’s website. “The United Kingdom could leave the EU on Friday January 31, but London will remain a global European city, open to the world.” (Buns ‘n’ Brexit, an information event organized by ScandiKitchen, a Scandinavian grocery store, is said to have next day.) At City Hall, immigration lawyers are believed to be on hand to offer free advice on the EU. Settlement Scheme, through which the approximately three million Europeans living in the UK can apply for settlement status. Families were welcome. Tea and sweets would be served. “There will also be emotional support services available,” said the list.

Elsewhere in London, Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party have prepared for a celebration on Parliament Square at 11 p.m. Britain’s departure time, which was to include, they promised in the weeks leading up to the event, “fireworks, groups and actors.” (As it turned out later, due to local regulations and poor planning, there were no fireworks, groups A countdown clock has been projected on No. 10 Downing Street, the residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A commemorative coin, melted and recast after the last near Brexit, has been unveiled, bearing the phrase “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”, to immediate mockery on Twitter. (Philip Pullman, the author, tweeted: “The Brexit 50p coin does not contain an Oxford comma and should be boycotted by all people literate. ”) Pourtan t, Union Jack flags soared all around Westminster.

In some quarters, in the weeks leading up to departure, there was fervent hope that Big Ben, this patient, patriotic symbol of Great Britain, would ring to mark the occasion. “I honestly think that around the world at 11:00 p.m. if Big Ben doesn’t knock, our country looks like a joke,” Farage said on radio earlier this month. But Big Ben is not well – it is covered in scaffolding – and the estimated cost to taxpayers of spitting a few hissing bangs was five hundred thousand pounds. Encouraged by Johnson, a very active crowdfunding campaign raised almost half that amount, until the government was forced to admit that it could not accept donations from the public for the clock. . Undaunted, some called for UK churches to ring instead, a request was met with little enthusiasm by clergy, one of whom called it “sticky enough” On BBC Radio 4. They finally settled on a recording of the Big Ben chimes.

At the entrance to City Hall, a spherical glass building not far from Tower Bridge, a line of worried-looking Europeans stretched around the corner. The organizers of the event asked everyone to prepare for “airport-style security” inside. A woman with red lipstick and a French accent in front of me said that she assumed the organizers were not counting on as many people. Through a metal detector and down a ramp decorated with flags of the U.S. country, Bella Kosmala, who helped plan the night in collaboration with the mayor’s office, held a yellow rose, a symbol of friendship. “We organized this event today to allow people to get away from the hustle and bustle of Parliament Square. We wanted it to be a bit of a sanctuary for people who want to mark the day together, ”she told me. She did not expect participation. “It was going to be a very discreet and unifying event. Obviously, the Londoners wanted to come here. “

On a stand near the center of the room, Maria Llorente was distributing leaflets concerning two groups of European activists, Settled and the3million. “Our main objective right now is to ensure that no one is left behind in this process,” she said, referring to the EU. Settlement regime. “It’s relatively simple for 80% of people,” but she worried about the elderly and residents who don’t speak English. Like many Europeans in the UK, she also wanted tangible proof of her right to stay. “We anticipate that if we do not have a document that we can show to an employer, an owner or a bank, we will be discriminated against,” she said.

Nearby, several lawyers wearing navy T-shirts who said “How to stay in the UK?” Were giving advice at a rapid pace. “You have questions about” Well, what evidence do I need? You have questions about “Well, I just got here, what should I do?” “,” Victoria Welsh, a lawyer and volunteer lawyer, explained to me. . On the other side of the room, Emmy van Deurzen, founder of the emotional support service for Europeans (E.S.S.E.), which provides free advice, also answered questions. Van Deurzen is Dutch but has lived in London for four decades. “We have seen that a lot of EU. citizens became depressed and very anxious, ”she told me. She started E.S.S.E. “To help them get rid of their breasts” and to “help them realize that they are still the person they were before,” she said. “Sometimes we have these emotional problems because of things that are happening around us rather than something that concerns us. These are essentially mental health problems that are created by the state. She added, “We take an existential approach. “

People seemed to want such an approach. By the snack table, Daniel Nucinkis, a math teacher at Imperial College London, got the last piece of tiramisu. (They also served Belgian waffles, French macaroons, and Nordic cinnamon buns.) What made him go out tonight? “Sadness,” he said. “Be with people and be less sad.” Nucinkis is German but has lived in London for thirty-six years and has British nationality. He was wearing a starry USA T-shirt under his sweater. He had waited forty-five minutes with his wife, Brita, professor of mathematics at the University of London, to participate in the event.

“It’s like group therapy,” said Brita.

Barbara Wilson had come in solidarity with her friend Sylvia Hoenig, an Italian citizen who has lived in the United Kingdom for five years. “We have known each other for a long time,” said Wilson.

“From primary school!” Said Hoenig.

Hoenig had come, she said, “to reassure me that things will not be as scary as I think they will be.” She had spoken to a lawyer, who had spoken to her throughout the process. Wilson added, “I knew Sylvia was feeling anxious, and there was this event, so I said,” Am I going to come too? “”

It was approaching the last hour of the event and Sadiq Khan, the mayor, had not yet spoken. A crowd had gathered before a desk and a microphone set up for him. Outside, a line of people was still waiting to enter. Finally, Khan went on stage. He called the result of the referendum “incredibly difficult to digest” and spoke of “the enormous influence of European citizens on our city”. “My message to the EU. Londoners here, and the more than one million U.S. citizens who call our city home, here you are: Londoners. You are valued, respected, loved and adored. You belong here and will always be welcome. The crowd cheered.

Lucie Uwarow was talking to her friend Joanna Bucur, near a “conversation booth” lined with posters (“What do you think of the future?”; “What is your message for the mayor?”) . “I feel very sad, it’s quite heartbreaking,” said Uwarow. She was wearing a U.S. sweatshirt. “Today it really struck me. It is the end of a project in which we really believed. “

Uwarow is Belgian and Bucur is Romanian. They both want to stay in London. “In the end, it is sadder for the British than for the Europeans,” said Uwarow, “because they are the ones who isolate themselves.” They had just finished filling out cards that said “I am a Londoner because …” The organizers posted them, like collages, on a nearby wall.

“I wrote, ‘I’m a Londoner because the house is where the heart is,’ said Uwarow.

“I said,” I’m Londoner because I put vinegar on my crisps, “” said Bucur.

