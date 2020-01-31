advertisement

Lord Menzies “Ming” Campbell said that much more than “trade” would be lost as the UK left the EU at 11:01 pm tonight.

The former leader of the Liberal Democratic Party spoke to the Courier about his concerns over the UK’s exit from the European Union after 47 years as a strong partner on the continent.

Lord Campbell, former North East Fife MP and retired Olympic sprinter, said Britain’s departure from the European project could have negative consequences for global security, adding that the EU had resisted Putin and “measured “an expansionist China.

advertisement

Scottish independence

Sir “Ming”, as he was known when he managed Lib Dems over a decade ago, warns that the UK is on the verge of losing culturally and economically due to Brexit.

He added his determination to prevent Scotland from separating from the United Kingdom, as a union member had been resolved after watching Brexit unfold.

“There are two important principles in my life – belief in the position of Scotland in the UK and the position of the UK in the EU,” he said.

“We have lost the second part of that, which only encourages my conviction to keep the first, that Scotland should remain part of the United Kingdom.

“Leaving the EU is totally against our best interests. Not just in trade, but economically, and in terms of security and intelligence as well.

“The EU as a whole is a political presence which, together with the United Kingdom, would be more important.

“He would be able to resist Putin’s Russia, monitor an expansionist China and deal with the unpredictability of Trump’s America.

“We will be even poorer when we leave.”

security

Lord Campbell was also a member of the Intelligence and Security Committee, the Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and the high-level group of British parliamentarians for multilateral nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Terrorists and organized criminals could enter UK ‘unidentified’ due to post-Brexit data protection legislation

He added: “Security and intelligence have been shared and this is under threat now. Important mechanisms such as the European arrest warrant will also be threatened.

“The United Kingdom has, until February 1, 2020, a unique accession agreement with the EU. It was not part of the Shengen area, we were not forced to join the euro and we got a discount.

“If Scotland gains independence and applies for EU membership, it cannot count on membership with the privileges enjoyed by the United Kingdom.

“In all likelihood, Scotland would be required to join the euro and the Shengen region.”

BREXIT DAY: How the result of the EU referendum crashed into the political establishment and put us all on an unknown path

BREXIT DAY: Why Lord Menzies Campbell thinks “leaving the EU is totally against our interests”

BREXIT DAY: “Brussels aligned with London” – former SNP deputy head Jim Sillars says exit from EU contributes to independence campaign

BREXIT DAY: Scottish pies and general indifference – how Britain’s entry into Europe was reported in 1973

BREXIT DAY: Dundee Piper’s laments leaving the EU will be reflected at events in Tayside and Fife

He concluded: “Leaving the EU weakens the United Kingdom, but also weakens Europe.

“Countries (sympathetic) like Sweden, the Baltic States and the Netherlands will feel that the project of the United Kingdom is outside the EU.

“The EU will not be soft to the touch. I don’t see (an extension of the transition period) happening.

“Michael Barnier is an intelligent individual and a logical thinker, but he will negotiate on behalf of the mandate of the 27 EU member states.

advertisement