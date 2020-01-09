advertisement

After years of furious clashes that overthrew two governments, the British Parliament will finally approve the terms of the Brexit and approve the split country’s exit from the European Union on January 31.

The House of Commons will go through a final day of hearings and ratify Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s divorce treaty with Brussels to draw a line in an extraordinary phase of political chaos.

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, politicians have been bogged down for most of the time, how, when and even if Britain should leave its closest trading partners after almost 50 years.

advertisement

Some were horrified at Brexit and feared it would rob them of their European identity and turn Britain into an island-like, somewhat smaller and less important nation.

media_cameraOn the day Boris Johnson received his divorce agreement from the EU, it was largely ignored by the media. Picture: AFP

Others fervently greeted it and saw it as an opportunity to regain control of unelected officials in Brussels and see Britain regain some of its former power.

Businesses and governments in Europe hoped that the Brexit could somehow be reversed and considered the struggles of the UK to be a self-inflicted wound.

But Mr Johnson’s sweeping victory in last month’s general election ended the unrest abruptly and gave his party a parliamentary majority to help it push through Brexit.

media_cameraMeghan and Harry’s news that they will “resign” from the royal family has driven Britain to collapse. Image: delivery

MEPs gave their first blessing to the EU withdrawal agreement law before Christmas, and the government only gave three days this week to examine the complex text in depth.

But only a few MPs bothered to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both meetings ended prematurely, while the government slightly canceled attempts by the opposition to change the text.

The significant day on which Johnson’s divorce agreement comes into effect for leaving the EU has been largely ignored in the media.

media_cameraForget Brexit, everything revolves around the Megxit in Great Britain. Picture: AFP

Instead, it became a footnote to Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s decision to drop duties on the royal front.

In a remarkable contrast to much of last year, when each Brexit vote risked and ultimately ended up overthrowing the previous government, approval by Commons on Thursday (local time) is now complete.

The Brexit law has yet to be passed by the unelected upper house and the European Parliament, but this is expected before January 31.

TURNING TO TRADE

All eyes are now on another major challenge: negotiating a new relationship between Britain and the remaining 27 EU countries that make up the largest single market in the world.

The Brexit agreement covers separation issues such as the rights of EU citizens and the UK’s financial settlement, and provides for a transition period of eleven months to agree on a broader partnership.

Brussels warns that the current deadline for December 31 is extremely tight and has given London the opportunity to request more time.

media_cameraBoris Johnson said there would be no extension of the transition period and Britain should be exempt from EU rules as soon as possible. Image: Getty Imagesmedia_cameraEU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that there would still be “tough talks”. Image: Getty Images

However, Mr. Johnson insists that the transition period will not be extended as Britain needs to be exempt from EU rules as soon as possible.

Before the talks with Mr Johnson, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “basically impossible” to agree on everything within the London timeframe.

“We have to set priorities,” she said in a speech at the London School of Economics University, warning of “tough talks”.

In response, Mr. Johnson’s office indicated that it could accept a partial deal.

London did not want the EU’s longstanding policy of “nothing being agreed until everything is agreed” to prevent a side from doing a deal that they like to define the upcoming negotiations, a spokesman said.

MORE NEWS

Photos that excite Sussex

Thrifty Kate surprised in birthday photo

Elon Musk’s singer is “pregnant”

media_cameraAnti-Brexit activists protest in front of the Houses of Parliament. Image: Getty Images

“We are very sure that we want to get ahead in negotiating a deal,” he said. But before they do, the UK still has to decide on the outstanding edition of Big Ben. The large bell on Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower has been largely quiet since restoration work began in 2017.

The MEPs who support Brexit want Big Ben to ring in on the Brexit moment on January 31 and celebrate what Conservative Mark Francois described as the moment when “we are a free country again”.

Parliament has shied away from a formal bell debate; there is no law that prevents it from ringing.

advertisement