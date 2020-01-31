advertisement

In this week’s Brewvine, we take you to Rare Bird Brewing in Traverse City, where creativity mixed with chemistry is always in the spotlight.

“Brewing is a fun mix of science, art and creativity,” said owner Tina Schuett. “Obviously, you need the scientific side to have good stable and clean beer, but then you have to have that creativity to find something different and get different nuances and also put your mark on the beer.”

Rare Bird makes its mark on the craft brewing scene and has a lot of fun doing it.

In the five years they have brewed, they have created over 200 beer recipes.

“It’s fun, for the past year, we’ve really focused on storing flagship beers,” she said. “Before, we just brewed new beers all the time, so we can’t brew as many new beers now with the flagship beers, but it was more fun when we get to make the new beers now because it’s not not like every day we do it. So, I have the impression that they are still doing a little better because we are spending a lot more time and reflection on them. “

One of the new beers they have right now is the Galaxy Smasher, a single hop IPA with melon and tropical notes.

She said: “I think it will also be a very good spring-summer beer but just for a good session beer which is nice, light IBU and ABV so you can have more than one and not get tipsy. “

And after a little more time in the tank, their Mi Lagos Grande paddle will be back for another round at the bar »

“Mi Lagos Grande, which we did once before, but it uses all the local ingredients,” said Schuett. “We use Great Lakes Malting pale malt and MI Local Hops Michigan Copper so it’s a good pale beer with only local ingredients.”

If you’re not in the mood for a beer, you can also find some of their handcrafted cocktails and homemade hard seltzers.

“We just want to give something for everyone, whether it’s alcohol related or not,” she said. “The food, the drink we love just has options for everyone.”

