2019 was a busy but fruitful year at Amoritas Vineyards in County Leelanau.

The young winery participated in wine competitions, brought back some gold medals and produced new reds.

“It has been a very good second year for us in business,” said owner and winemaker Emily Goodell. “We have submitted wines to a few different competitions this year, medalists in all.”

They may be relatively new to the northern Michigan wine scene, but the family behind Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau is already making a name for themselves.

They recently won the best-in-class ranking in a Michigan wine competition and two Jefferson Cup gold medals.

“It’s an invitation, so only, I think, about 250 wineries across the country are invited to participate, and then they basically choose wines they think are real stars that just deserve this extra recognition, so win two Jefferson cups was a big win for us, “she said.

A great victory came from a grape that has a fairly small footprint in the region.

“Our dry Muscat Fascinator is made from the Muscat Ottonel grape, which is a little less known. If you had a moscato made with muscat grapes but just like with a riesling where you can go from super dry to super sweet, you can also do it with muscat. So we had a lot of fun picking some of our Muscat in 2018 and making it dry. “

Even after an excellent season of awards, they continue to add to their wine list, heading to the west coast to bring back new varieties.

“We recently released a California zinfandel just to extend some of our red wines, so we have another full-bodied dry red,” said Goodell. “We have also launched our Pointes North and this slightly semi-dry red blend is made entirely from Michigan fruit.”

All this in order to satisfy all tastes of customers.

“So now we have everything from super dry sparkling whites to sweet Rieslings, full-bodied to sweet reds, and then we also have a good cherry wine, so really something for everyone,” she said. declared.

