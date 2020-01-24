advertisement

A Florida brewery has introduced an innovative new way to keep guard dogs in line with their home forever.

Bradenton-based Motorworks Brewing combines two of the great human lovers – dogs and beer – and places adorable pictures of guard dogs on their beer cans to highlight the huge difference an animal lover can make when he shoppers and not shoppers.

The goal of this initiative is to promote adoption at Shelter Manatee while donating a percentage of the beer proceeds to the construction of a brand new animal shelter.

You can find out more about this fantastic idea in the following news clip:

According to a post on the Motorworks Brewing Facebook page:

In collaboration with Shelter Manatee, the concern of this month, we are happy to launch an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK.

The proceeds will go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.

The dogs depicted on the can are available for adoption on site, along with a few other puppeteers in need, as well as a raffle, silent auctions, specialty drinks, food trucks and local dealers. #adoptdontshop

In addition to the image of a dog that needs a home, each specially designed can offers a little information about its unique personalities and temperaments. And it seems that this clever advertising tactic is a pleasure.

As reported by ABC Action News, two of the dogs shown on cans – King and Morton – have already been adopted.

Unfortunately, there are many more dogs in the can waiting to find the right person for them, including the intelligent and energetic two-year-old German Shepherd Mastiff cross Candy.

Manatee County Animal Service expert and event specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt said about the lovable personality of Candy:

She loves nothing more than playing with a ball in one of our courtyards. An animal home environment in which she is in a kennel for most of the day is not good for such a dog.

Wohlgefahrt went on to explain how Manatee County Animal Services is currently working with double capacity, which means that this advertisement was very welcome:

It was a constant problem, as we are the only open refuge in the county that takes in almost 15 to 20 animals a day.

The cans are available exclusively from Motorworks Brewing for $ 9 in a 4-pack and at $ 40 in a 24-pack.

Hopefully, this brilliant idea will help connect more people to dogs in need, and everyone will bring joy, comfort, and fun to each other’s lives.

