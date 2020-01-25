advertisement

Ante Rebic was the hero of the game again when Milan defeated Brescia 1-0 in Stadio Mario Rigamonti, won three times in a row in Serie A and rose to sixth place.

The Croatian international scored two goals in a 3-2 home win against Udinese last week, including one last goal, and scored the only goal against Brescia on Friday.

Milan are unbeaten in five games in all competitions this calendar year, but also had to thank Gianluigi Donnarumma for this recent win.

Donnarumma parried 0-0 and paved the way for substitute Rebic, who scored the winner in the 19th minute while Milan maintained its upward trend.

Without the suspended Mario Balotelli against his ex-club, Brescia almost opened the gate in the 34th minute when Florian Aye forced Donnarumma to a parade.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had missed a header at half-time and was guilty of missing a goal five minutes before the break. The experienced striker could not find the goal from six meters away.

Ernesto Torregrossa threw an acrobatic volley just wide of the goal shortly after Donnarumma parried Dimitri Bisoli’s post.

Donnarumma proved to be the hardest-working of the two goalkeepers, and he did well to stop two more attempts by Torregrossa in quick succession.

It was Milan who took the lead with a lead of 71 minutes, as Ibrahimovic’s cut was not settled by Brescia and Rebic shot the ball home from five meters.

Samu Castillejo failed to score late due to an offside injury and Theo Hernandez hit the crossbar, though it didn’t matter to Milan.

What does it mean? Milan maintains European indictment

Milan have now scored 10 out of 12 possible points since Serie A went back into action after the mid-season break and asserted themselves in European places.

It now has a place in the Europa League, but Stefano Pioli will undoubtedly keep an eye on fourth place for the Roma, who scores seven points better with a game in hand.

Donnarumma denies determined hosts

He was to blame for Udineese’s opening goal in last week’s 3-2 win in Milan, but Donnarumma had returned to his best here when he stayed on his side with a series of parades.

The 20-year-old was mainly employed by Torregrossa, who fought two shots within 23 seconds shortly after the hour.

Horror moment for Zlatan

Pioli attributed Ibrahimovic that he had helped improve the fate of Milan since he re-entered, but he had a day off here and doesn’t want to miss his first-half miss.

Hernandez’s flank looked simple on the edge of the six-yard field, only that Ibrahimovic placed them wide under light pressure.

Key facts about Opta:

– Milan have lost only one of their last nine Serie A games (W5 D3) after losing six of their previous nine games (W2 D1).

– Ante Rebic has scored three goals in his last two Serie A games, more than in his 26 previous games in this competition (two).

– Rebic scored three of five goals in Serie A this season in Milan from substitutes.

– The striker scored his first goal in Serie A on the road.

What’s next?

Milan host Torino in the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia on Tuesday, while Brescia is back in action in eight days with a Serie A trip to Bologna.

