Storm Brendan could endanger the coastal communities of Tayside and Fife from Monday to Tuesday.

A yellow Met Office wind warning is in place in Angus and the Mearns until midnight, while the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) states that “tides higher than usual and big waves “will hit the docks.

The turbulent conditions could lead to an “overshoot” of the coastal defenses at Tayside and Fife on Monday and Tuesday.

Power outages and generalized travel disturbances are also possible.

Storm Brendan, which moved to the UK and Ireland on Monday from the Atlantic, triggered a series of warnings across the country, from Wales to England, Northern Ireland and the west coast of Scotland.

The Met Office statement on the wind warning affecting Angus reads: “A largely very windy period expected on Monday with likely disruptions to travel.

“Delays are expected in road, rail, air and ferry transport, especially for high-walled vehicles on exposed roads and bridges

“Some bus and train services are affected, with some journeys taking longer. Coastal roads, waterfronts and coastal communities affected by sea spray and / or large waves. Loss of power and other short-term services. “

Sepa flood alerts are in place for Dundee, Angus and Fife. A more serious warning is in effect for Stonehaven.

Sepa says there is “a risk of significant coastal flooding Monday and Tuesday due to higher than usual tides and big waves” in the region.

The Dundee and Angus alert reads: “This will increase the risk of flooding of lowlands and roads and could affect exposed coastal properties.

“There could also be overlapping waves of coastal defenses and roadways.

“The periods of greatest risk are around the high tide that occurs in Arbroath around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In Fife, the risk is greatest at high tide around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It comes after the Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Perthshire and Angus on Tuesday.

