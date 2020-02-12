advertisement

The latest family film by director Brenda Chapman, “Come Away”, is a fairy tale that reinterprets classic fairy tales – what if Peter Pan and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” were siblings before venturing out on their own? But there is also general uncertainty about how we think these characters look.

“Come Away” is played by David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie as parents of Peter and Alice, both of whom are hybrids in the story of the writer Marissa Kate Goodhill. Oyelowo and Jolie also have mixed children and often play together, but Chapman knew from the start that Oyelowo would be perfect for this role.

“When I originally read the script, I was in the same box when I was reading a historical play. It is a white shimmer. Especially in England. But the reality is that the film was whitewashed. History wasn’t like that, ”said Chapman TheWrap at Sundance. “Honestly, it was the casting agent that gave me the possible casting and David O. was on the list and I quit because I love him and I would love to work with him and I thought that it’s a shame, but then I went, wait a minute, I thought about the script, I thought about the story, and I went, why not? He is a handsome man, a handsome father figure. I could just imagine him in the role and didn’t have to change a word in the script. “

Also read: Julie Taymor, the director of 'The Glorias', about the story of Gloria Steinem's story:' I thought I knew her. I don't have '(video)

“Come Away” shows Peter before he becomes Pan and Alice before visiting Wonderland as they live in an idyllic country house in England with their parents and older brother David. But when a tragedy hits her older brother, Peter and Alice travel to London to sell a family heirloom and encounter a dangerous underworld of fantasy and darkness that stimulates their imagination and helps them cope with the tragedy.

Chapman left her comfort zone in a different way with “Come Away” and made her first live-action feature film after a career in animation. Chapman is the director of “The Prince of Egypt” and Pixar’s “Brave” and also wrote the story for “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King” pinch animation), it scratched her for fantasy itching.

“Because of their imagination, there is so much magic in it, and the film contains a tragedy that makes them imagine how to deal with this family tragedy. I can’t investigate that in animation so much. We have all the time Animation deaths, but I’m not going to explore the adult side of it very often, “Chapman said.” I never had a desire to make a live action film, but when I read the script, I thought if I did one would be the one I would do. Because there are so many elements in my wheelhouse that I love. “

Check out TheWrap’s interview with Chapman.

