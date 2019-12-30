advertisement

Drew Brees threw three interceptions as the New Orleans Saints adjusted for the following season by beating the Carolina Panthers host 42-10 in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

New Orleans (13-3) finished the game as the No. 3 seed in NFC playoffs but could go up to No. 2 – and get a first-round bye – depending on the outcome of last night’s match Sunday between San Francisco and Seattle host.

Brees finished the game 19 of 30 for 253 yards and didn’t throw an interception.

The Panthers (5-11) lost their eighth game in a row as they finished in last place in the NFC South. They were 0-4 under interim coach Perry Fewell since the departure of coach Ron Rivera.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara rushed for two hurdles in the first quarter, scoring 15 and 1 yards for the first two hurdles of the game.

Linebacker A.J. Klein, a former Panther, intercepted a Will Grier pass and returned it 14 yards for a second-quarter hit.

Brees threw second-quarter touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith for 1 yard and Jared Cook for 21 yards.

The Saints held a 35-0 lead late in the second quarter on the way to the Panthers’ season-series involvement. Carolina finally scored on Joey Slye’s 23-yard field goal with 32 seconds left in the first half.

In the third quarter, Brees connected with Taysom Hill for a touchdown pass of 45 yards.

Quarterback Kyle Allen was 25 of 41 for 295 yards for the Panthers. He was tapped in the end zone in the team’s final possession.

Grier, starting in his second game in the NFL and his first at home, came out in the first half with a foot injury. He was 1 for 8 for four yards before leaving.

The Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scored in the 1-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 26 yards on nine carries and 72 yards on seven catches. He became the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Marshall Faulk (1999) and Roger Craig (1985).

Carolina tried to land the first in the first half, going deep into the second quarter with only a first down – and it came through a penalty.

