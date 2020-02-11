advertisement

The new president of the Highland Cattle Society (HCS) has pledged to reunite the members after a winter of discontent following the expulsion of two longtime members of the breed’s board of directors.

New president, Cambridgeshire farmer Sir Jim Paice – a former British agriculture minister and briefly chairman of First Milk – said that the annual society meeting in Oban this weekend had given all members the opportunity to express their concerns about mistakes made in the management of a game. the sale of the breed last October with what he said was the “unbound” expulsion of the Angus MacGillivray and Hilary Barker pillars from the HCS Council.

The company’s website reveals that the evictions were linked to a complaint of verbal harassment against Mr. MacGillivray by the new secretary of the company and subsequent “interference” by Ms. Barker in support of Mr. MacGillivray.

Sir Jim stated that the evictions were carried out in accordance with the rules and that the company requested legal advice.

He added: “There were also concerns about the health of a ply in October. Mistakes were made in the management of the sale, but fortunately there were no problems with the health of the cattle. “

He admitted that with only 20 cows he was not an expert in Highland cattle, but said that he had experience in organizing and managing organizations.

Meanwhile, demand for Highland bulls appeared “sticky” at the sale, with only 22 of the 60 cataloged finding a home.

The highest price was 6800 gn, paid for Murran Vallay d’Ardbhan, a bull born in April 2017

from the MacDonald family of Ardbhan, North Uist, who recently appeared on a BBC Alba television show. It was purchased by Kilchoan Estate in Kilmelford.

The show’s champion, K2 de Cladich, de Jon et Queenie Strickland, Cladich, Dalmally, sold 6500 g to RA Phillip, Green Farm, Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Three bulls made 5,000 gn. The first, Hector Corrigall’s Hector of Earn, Nigg, Easter Ross was purchased by David Smith, Flowry Brae, Memsie, Aberdeenshire; Michael and Sally Nairn, Balnabroich, Blairgowrie, sold Hector of Balnabroich to MacDonalds, Ardbhan, North Uist; and Ken and Eva Brown, Ledlanet, Kinross sold Craigog’s 5th Brogach to RD Schuster, Glenstrae.

Women’s champion Diorbhail Dhubh 3rd of Craigowmill of the Browns of Kinross also made 5,000 gn and was purchased for export to Germany.

nnicolson@thecourier.co.uk

