The trial of an Angus man accused of choking and stabbing his partner is expected to take place next month.

Keith Rizzo is charged with the murder of caregiver Neomi Smith in his Brechin apartment on June 9 of last year.

It is alleged that he first forced entry into the property and compressed Miss Smith’s neck, which restricted his breathing.

Rizzo of Brechin is said to have repeatedly struck the 23-year-old man on the head and body with knives.

He faces a separate charge for assaulting Miss Smith of Aberdeen for her injury and life threatening between May 5 and June 8, 2019.

Prosecutors say the alleged attack occurred in his apartment and at the Hudson’s Bar in Brechin.

The charge includes charges that Rizzo hit Miss Smith’s head against a wall, punched her, and made her lose consciousness by compressing her neck again.

He is also charged with threatening and abusive behavior towards Miss Smith.

Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women, three described as his “ex-partner” in the indictment facing the accused.

These accusations range from December 2014 to May 2019.

The charges include allegations that he assaulted three of them and behaved in a threatening manner towards the other.

Rizzo also faces a charge of resisting arrest.

The prosecution has confirmed that the trial is scheduled to start at the Glasgow High Court on February 17.

The case is expected to last approximately eight days.

