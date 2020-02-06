advertisement

A man was banned from driving for more than four years after driving the police in a “shocking” high-speed chase in Aberdeenshire before crashing into a ditch.

Ryan Dalgarno, of Park View, Brechin, appeared yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting to driving dangerously on the A90 Aberdeen-Dundee route and the B967 Inverbervie-Fordoun route on September 20, 2018.

The court heard that Dalgarno, 26, was driving a blue Volvo on the A90 in the north lane near Stonehaven when police told him to stop at around 2 p.m.

He refused to stop, and then led the police in a chase along the two-lane road and nearby roads.

The officers noted that he was traveling at one point in the outer lane of the A90 at approximately 95 mph. The chase was dropped due to officers’ concerns that it was not safe, but the blue Volvo was found eight minutes later, lying in a ditch.

Officers spotted two men fleeing from a nearby field and arrested Dalgarno, who had not initially indicated who was driving.

Sheriff William Summers disqualified him for 51 months and imposed 180 hours of unpaid work. He was admonished for possession of cannabis.

