Australia’s one-time children’s producer Bernard Tomic was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Tuesday, saying he could not breathe because of the fire smoke hanging over Melbourne Park.

The 27-year-old, who has made over $ 6 million in cash but has seen his fall to 183 in the last two years, lost 7-6 (4) 6-3 to American Denis Kudla.

Tomic first asked the chairperson about the rules regarding match conditions when crawling 5-4 in the first set and then received a medical duration while tracing 1-2 in the second, where a doctor cleared him to resume. to play.

“No air is coming in, I’m so tired,” Tomic told the trainer and doctor during closing time. “I don’t like being the most capable guy … I just can’t breathe.”

No stranger to controversy, Tomic – who did not receive a postcard for the first year Grand Slam – simply seemed to stop running for points after Kudla ended the meeting in 68 minutes.

Tomic, a rising star in the junior circuit that won the 2008 Australian Open boys singles crown, once saved five match points as a 15-year-old in the first round of men’s qualifying.

He was fined £ 45,000 ($ 58,455) last year at Wimbledon for not playing up to “required professional standards” when he lost in straight sets to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a 58-minute first-round match.

Tomic was not the only player to fight the smoke of the fire. Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic crashed into a hard cough and withdrew from the qualification after smoke plunged Melbourne air quality to “dangerous” levels.

(1 $ = 0.7698 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

