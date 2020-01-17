advertisement

There is so much to see on this great bird’s eye view of Derby – including all of the undeveloped land and narrow streets of housing that filled this area.

This fascinating aerial view of the mid-1950s is dominated by Midland station and its associated works.

After the bomb damage suffered by the station during the Second World War, it took a while before the reconstruction work was carried out.

In 1952, work had started to demolish the old train shed, a new passenger bridge was built and each platform received a new individual roof.

This work was completed in 1954, with new refreshment rooms and other equipment completed in 1955.

This photo from our archives shows the repair of the roof of platforms 1 and 2 in 1954.

Derby's Midland station and associated railway works in the mid-1950s

There is a passenger train at platform 3 waiting to head north; another train is approaching from the north, passing under the signage gantry at Derby Junction.

There is a freight train standing at the Derby Junction signal box after coming from Chaddesden Sidings and there also appears to be another freight train traveling around the north curve towards the Derby Junction and Chaddesden Sidings signal box .

There is also a locomotive that stands almost under the bridge to Derby Loco Works, while another freight train passes behind the station, apparently heading west.

Next to this train is a rake of training equipment, which could be used for the Etches Park sidings.

Loco Works’ two rotundas are easy to spot from the air.

The open space at the top left is the Recreation Ground and, at the top right, the former LMS cricket and athletics field.

The upper right of the image also shows part of the West Meadows area and the former cattle market, which is now an industrial area.

What else can you spot?

