Paramedics in the fire-ravaged Victoria face an increase in triple-0 calls from people with respiratory problems.

Ambulance Victoria says hospitals are getting ready, but the bushfire crisis has put more workload on emergency workers.

“Yesterday, the number of people reporting respiratory problems increased by 51 percent and we believe that this is largely due to smoke,” Justin Dunlop, deputy director of emergency management, said Tuesday.

“The number of calls with breathing problems rose from an average of 187 a day to 282 yesterday, with an increase in the evening.”

Most of these increases related to callers from the Melbourne area, and many were hospitalized.

The Heart Foundation warns Australians with heart problems to exercise caution in smoke-prone areas.

Cardiologist Garry Jennings says that smoke particles entering the bloodstream from the lungs can cause inflammation and narrowing of the blood vessels, and can increase the likelihood of blood clots in people at risk.

This can worsen existing conditions such as heart failure and high blood pressure and trigger events such as heart attacks.

Medical authorities continue to ask people to stay indoors and limit their exposure.

Outdoor workers and people returning to fire-damaged communities are encouraged to wear P2 masks along with people who have respiratory problems, heart problems, or other health problems.

The masks provide protection against particles in the air, but do not filter harmful fumes, including carbon monoxide.

The masks are only fully effective if they are properly attached and a good seal is achieved. Men with beards who need masks were advised to shave them.

P2 masks are not recommended for general use because they are uncomfortable to wear and can make normal breathing difficult.

The best advice is to stay inside with the windows and doors closed, put the air conditioner in recycling mode, and avoid movement.

Originally published as breathing problems, smoke rises in the bushfire

