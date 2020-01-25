advertisement

When it comes to evaluating a government, especially an authoritarian government, it is essential to look at actions, not words.

So, with the spread of Coronavirus, the actions of the Chinese government betray a clear sense of panic.

The words are relatively calm, with the government saying they have the situation relatively under control, and that action is being taken rapidly.

This is what we would expect them to say.

But when it comes to actions, a different story emerges.

The entire city of Wuhan – with a population of 11 million – is being quarantined. Including neighboring cities, over 25 million people are in lockdown.

The airport is closing.

The train stations are closed.

Buses, ferries and other forms of inter-city transport are closing.

Citizens are told not to travel.

And all this after weeks in which Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the virus, saying only 41 people had it, in what looks increasingly like a desperate disguise.

It is clear that the Chinese authorities are afraid.

This begs the following question:

If China is closing an entire city, why isn’t Canada restricting incoming flights from China?

With the moon’s Lunar New Year’s journey en route, there will be a host of people flying to Canada from China, and people from Canada traveling to China, and then flying again.

It is a ready-made recipe for a potential large spread of the virus in Canada.

And while there is no guarantee of stopping him, the odds can certainly increase in our favor.

A complete restriction on incoming flights from cities around Wuhan would be a great place to start. In addition, setting up quarantine and test centers at all major airports and diverting people from incoming flights from China to those centers would be another important step.

Finally, if the virus continues to spread out of control, a total ban on flights from China will have to be considered.

Some may see this as “tough” or “going too far”, but it is actually about the basic work of the Canadian government: Protecting the Safety and Health of the Canadian People.

We all hope for the best, hoping that this will not become a pandemic and that the spread is contained. But as we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst, and that means taking swift action to restrict flights from China.

If you agree, contact your MP and ask them to put pressure on flight restrictions now.

