Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has accused former top aide Justin Trudeau and best friend Gerald Butts of plotting with the Obama administration to have a Keystone XL pipeline project kyboshed, according to a report by Politico.

At a forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Kenney said he did not suspect Butts spoke to the Obama people at the White House before the project was nixed 48 hours after Trudeau was sworn into office.

“I mean, President Obama’s veto announcement on Keystone XL came 48 hours after Prime Minister Trudeau was sworn in,” Kenney said Friday, according to Politico.

“And I have absolutely no doubt that there were back-channel conversations between his then Secretary General Gerry Butts and the White House that there would be no negative reaction, and there would be. It was a news release and they continued on to the next issue. “

“All of this is absolutely correct,” said Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe, who was with Kenney as part of a panel discussion.

The Politico report also stated that Kenney told the Trudeau crowd the Liberals failed to resort to any political or diplomatic measures against the Obama administration by calling “the spirit of NAFTA, which was, in part, for open entry into the US market for our energy exports “.

Butts responded to the allegations from Kenney by tweeting a report in which Trudeau said he was in support of Keystone XL back in 2013 when the Liberal leader was while in opposition.

“It was a position I promoted publicly and privately and defended without exception while working with him from 2012 to 2019,” Butts told Politico in an email.

“It’s a position that I still support. The prime minister’s speculative assertion to the contrary is unfounded.”

Before Butts became Trudeau’s senior adviser, he was the president and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund, Canada, in which he repeatedly made public statements saying he was opposed to rising oil production. He also served as a senior adviser to former Ontario Liberal Prime Minister Dalton McGuinty, where he was dubbed the “policy guru” at a time when the province’s green energy plan was outlined.

When Kenney was asked if he would drop his charge against Butts, he responded to Politico reporters saying, “The Obama administration chose not to veto the Keystone XL pipeline until after the Trudeau government took office.”

“The Trudeau government did nothing to counter this attack on Canada’s clear economic interests by the US government. No one familiar with the matter believes the veto time was a coincidence,” he continued. the government of Canada now supports the Keystone XL Project under its current presidential permit, and we look forward to working together to get this done to the benefit of Canadians and Americans. “

The Trudeau government is currently receiving heat for reports that it will block an oil sands mine in Alberta, a province that lost 19,000 more jobs last month.

