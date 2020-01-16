advertisement

B.C. The Court of Appeal has issued a ruling today on a child’s right to receive treatment for gender dysphoria without parental consent.

The case first came to public attention in January 2019 when the father was told that his child, who was 14-years-old at the time, could start hormone treatment without parental approval under the BP Babies Act. The father demanded a court order not to allow doctors to begin therapy. Since then, the names of all individuals involved in this case have been placed under publication bans, including the names of doctors who were involved in diagnosing and treating youth.

Previous court rulings gave the child the opportunity to continue hormone treatment to respond to the male gender with which the child identifies. Furthermore, the father was subject to a protection order that prevented him from referring to his child as a female or discussing the matter publicly.

The father violated that court order by continuing to give interviews to the media, providing identification documents and continuing to call the child to his daughter. The court was asked to reject the further father’s audience because of this violation, but refused to do so “without any accounting [father’s claim] in this litigation.”

The complaint contained many interventions, most of which supported the position of the child. Because the child had started hormone therapy, the Court of Appeals was asked to consider the case. While the judges agreed that it was not appropriate to overturn the earlier ruling on medical treatment, as irreversible physical changes had already taken effect, they would decide on the issues to provide guidance for future cases.

BC Chief Justice Bauman and Justice Fisher wrote the unanimous decision, agreeing with Justice Groberman.

The earlier order, restraining the father from continuing to deny his child’s chosen gender and saying his actions as a form of “domestic violence,” was rejected. The trial judge was deemed to have made “bald allegations” in issuing the order that went beyond considering “the best interests of the child.”

In granting the father success, overturning the protection order, the court said “[w] I see no authority to declare a particular conduct considered” domestic violence for present or future applications. “

Concerning giving young people the right to continue treatment, the judgment confirms that the BC Infants Act allows a child to make informed medical decisions without parental consent. That said, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge went beyond the scope of the case as to whether medical consent was valid.

The judge had made statements on specific medical issues best left to the doctors and caregivers concerned.

In this case, the Court of Appeal found that the child was strongly assessed to confirm appropriate treatment and to verify that the child was capable of understanding the form of consent and the consequences of pursuing such treatment. As such, they confirmed the order granting the child the opportunity to continue receiving selected medical care.

On the question of whether or not the father was engaged in “domestic violence”, the court rejected a protection order, calling it “unfortunate”.

They further stated, “It is our opinion that raising the issue of domestic violence in the context of this case has made the parties increasingly polarizing in their positions, thereby exacerbating the conflict and increasing the stakes in litigation. We do not we see none of this being in the [child’s] best interest. “

Most importantly, the court ruled that, without minimizing the pain of the child feeling worse, the father had “the right to his views and he has the right to communicate those views.” While the judges found the father’s behavior “disrespectful” and “harmful” they did not see it as a form of violence.

Because the case involved the relationship between parent and child, the court held that a conduct order, rather than a protection order, was necessary. If the father does not comply, this may affect the outcome of future family court applications.

However, it was determined that the father “is entitled to his opinion and belief on [his child’s] gender identity and choice of medical treatment.” The Code of Conduct restricts the ability to discuss his child’s dysphoria with the media or other public places but allows him the ability to maintain his personal beliefs about the child’s medical condition.

The facts of this case revolve around the father’s parental role, which is why the order of conduct under the Family Law was deemed necessary. The father was criticized and urged to deal with medical professionals who oversee child care, something he had failed to do in the past.

The ruling will provide guidance for other cases involving disputes between parents and children regarding gender dysphoria. Primarily, the judgment states that medical professionals have a duty to fully assess what treatment is in the best interests of the child and an equal responsibility to ensure that the child fully understands the consequences of treatment before proceeding without parental consent.

In this case, all the judges involved in numerous legal disputes concluded that the doctors had acted competently.

