TheWrap and the Breakthrough Prize Foundation announced on Monday the launch of a new film competition to promote and support the development of films dedicated exclusively to science and science.

The Heroes of Science: The Challenge of Breakthrough Filmmakers is an unprecedented partnership between the leading digital entertainment news channel TheWrap and Breakthrough Prize, the world’s largest monetary science award, and the encounter of two all too often contradicting science in popular culture.

Through the competition, Breakthrough Prize and TheWrap aim to identify talented filmmakers who are passionate about bringing scientific ideas to life and having the ability to tell stories visually to create short films that show the beauty and meaning of these ideas, as well as the characters of the scientists who discover them , The winners will have the opportunity to make a film for this year’s international broadcast for the breakthrough.

“The goal of the Heroes of Science: Challenge for Groundbreaking Filmmakers is to encourage talented, aspiring filmmakers to use their skills to showcase compelling scientific stories and the impressive minds behind them,” said Pete Worden, chairman of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation.

“TheWrap is delighted to partner with the Breakthrough Prize Foundation to connect top-class filmmakers with the exciting science innovations that deserve their reputation,” said Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap.

The competition will be open for submission on Monday, February 3, through Tuesday, March 31.

For the competition, filmmakers must submit a creative proposal for a short film about a breakthrough winner that highlights their character, background story, key discoveries, or impact on the world. Participants can be inspired by a selection of potential topics that won the breakthrough award, including mathematician Terence Tao, physicist Fabiola Gianotti, Kip Thorne, Cumrun Vafa, Shep Doeleman, and the Event Horizon Telescope team, as well as life scientist Ed Boyden , Joanne Chory, Jennifer Doudna, Svante Pääbo and Huda Zoghbi.

The winning film will be selected by a jury of film and science experts.

The winner will receive a $ 5,000 prize and their work will be considered for a small-screen space. If selected, the filmmaker will receive a budget of $ 25,000 to make a film about one of this year’s Breakthrough Prize winners, which may be used during the November 2020 live television ceremony.

Competition details

The six winning filmmakers or film teams are selected on the basis of a written proposal based on the following criteria:

Engagement – does the proposal capture the viewer’s interest and emotions? Characterization – How well is the award winner’s personality evoked? Creativity – does the proposal take a fresh or original approach? Clarity – is an aspect of the award winner’s work communicated simply and comprehensibly? Accuracy – Is the creative proposal scientifically correct? Vision – Is the filmmaking approach clear and detailed about the subject? Experience – does the filmmaker’s previous work successfully demonstrate the ability to carefully present topics with solid production values?

The selection committee is composed of TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, award-winning filmmaker Mark Levinson, director of science documentary and Breakthrough Prize, Adam Rosenthal, and award-winning author Lucy Hawking, professor of physics and astrophysics at Princeton University Sciences Jo Dunkley and a leading filmmaker are announced.

The winners will be announced in June at TheGrill 2020, TheWrap’s annual business conference, which focuses on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology.

For more information, please visit: https://go.thewrap.com/breakthrough-filmmakers-challenge/

About TheWrap News

Wrap News Inc. is the leading digital news organization for the entertainment and media business. The Wrap News Inc. was founded in 2009 by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman and consists of the award-winning, industry-leading website with top-notch news, investigative reports and authoritative analysis. it also includes premium glossy magazines with stunning original photography and editorial that are distributed to entertainment professionals; Wrap Events, a series of top-class gatherings of thought leaders, including the Power Women breakfast series, the Oscar season, and TheGrill, a conference for executives focused on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology.

The Wrap News, Inc. is supported by Maveron, a venture capital firm based in Seattle, Washington, co-founded by Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks, and Dan Levitan.

TheWrap has received multiple awards for investigative reporting, columns, criticism and feature writing. In 2018, TheWrap won the L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards as the best news organization website exclusively available on the Internet. The L.A. Press Club’s National Entertainment Journalism Awards presented the website with the highest prizes for game photography and Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord blog in 2016, as well as second place for the best entertainment website and the best entertainment publication.

The website was voted the best online news site by the same group in 2009 and 2012. TheWrap was named one of the “100 most important online publishers” by OMMA, the magazine for online media, marketing and advertising, in 2010.

Over the breakthrough price

The Breakthrough Prize is awarded for the eighth time and is known as the “Oscar of Science”. It honors the world’s best scientists. Each award is endowed with $ 3 million and is awarded in the fields of life sciences (up to four per year), basic physics (one per year) and mathematics (one per year). In addition, up to three New Horizons in Physics and up to three New Horizons in Mathematics are awarded to young researchers each year. The winners will attend an award ceremony broadcast live on television to celebrate their success and inspire the next generation of scientists. As part of the ceremony, they also take part in a lecture and discussion program.

The Breakthrough Awards are sponsored by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Ma Huateng, Yuri and Julia Milner and Anne Wojcicki. Selection winners, consisting of previous winners of the breakthrough price in each area, select the winners. You can find information about the Breakthrough Prize at breakthroughprize.org.





