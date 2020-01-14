advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney meets with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Calgary, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

PRESS CANADA / Todd Korol

After another month of discouraging Alberta’s job numbers, it’s certainly fair and understandable to ask who and / or what is responsible for the stubborn unemployment problem in the province.

Depending on who you ask, the answer may be Jason Kenney, Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, or just global economic forces beyond our control. Perhaps the answer may also be some variation of “all of the above”.

It’s usually not a simple explanation – or an identifiable hero or villain – when it comes to such issues, which may be inappropriate for those involved in partisan blood. Depending on one’s partisan lines, the ruling is entitled to all credit or all blame when it comes to economic news. Governments probably take too much credit and too much blame for the state of the economy, as it is. Such is the policy, however.

This will not suggest that there is no responsibility or that policies do not matter. And for a government that promised not only job creation, but also an end to its predecessor’s “job killing” policies, it is reasonable to judge it at this point.

However, I would argue that for this government – or any government – a period of less than a year is insufficient to conclude whether it has failed to deliver improved economic results. But if indeed Alberta’s unemployment story is a more sensational one or two year story, it doesn’t automatically mean that the government deserves all the credit, either.

“Where are the jobs, Jason?”, The Alberta Labor Federation asked to know last week. As you may have guessed, it was not a question he ever asked Jason’s ancestor. The degree to which a prime minister is blamed for such things depends largely on your partisan zeal and the holder of that particular office.

But if we accept the premise of the question, will we expect the AFL to give the government everywhere if and when we see significant progress on the jobless front? Do not hold your breath.

But partisan zeal cuts both ways. While government advocates could rightly note the intricacies of this challenge and the need for patience, there was no such nuance four years ago. By early 2016, the opposition was already blaming the NDP’s “job killing” policies for rising unemployment. And, yes, the Kenney Noises looked a lot like the 2020 Kenney Defenders.

There are also defenders of the current government who would blame the prime minister and his government for Alberta’s continuing problems. And while Ottawa is not shameless, will the same people admit that Trudeau is responsible for Canada’s 40-year unemployment cuts? Certainly not.

Moreover, however, Kenney did not make any remark in the promise of his works. There was no presumption of a change of government in Ottawa or favorable changes in various external factors. If you are trying to convince Albertans that a Prime Minister can greatly affect the number and quality of jobs available in the province, do not complain when they hold you to this. Live by the sword, die by the sword, as they say.

While it is unfair to conclude at this point that the government’s approach has failed, it becomes less unfair the longer it is in power. There is a lot on the government plate at the moment, but it is hard to see how job creation is not or should not be the No. 1 priority. 1.

And there is reason for optimism on this front. Economists largely expect to see improvements this year and beyond, and we are seeing progress on various major energy infrastructure projects.

While there is logic in the government’s approach to making Alberta a more attractive place for investment, it is also a long-term endeavor. Does the government believe we should keep the course and wait for the end result, or does it believe that at some point more urgency and a new or different strategy may be required? No one has to be a partisan to ask those questions.

“Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge” airs weekdays 12: 30-3: 30pm on 770 CHQR rob.breakenridge@corusent.com Twitter: @RobBreakenridge

