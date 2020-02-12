advertisement

The video came out of British Columbia legislation by BC Press Gallery secretary and Global News reporter Richard Zussman denying entry to the building by anti-pipeline activists.

They also blocked British Colombian politicians from entering the building.

The kidnappers – many in balaclavas and ski masks – have blocked the BC legislature and are intimidating elected MLAs and cabinet ministers to do their job. What happened to law enforcement, democracy, the rule of law? This is indefinable and must be faced. https://t.co/toCftgQMfk— James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 11, 2020

advertisement

The video, which was posted by the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations that have received the newspapers.

The president of the British Columbia Legislature’s Press Gallery gallery, Global’s Richard Zussman, tries to enter the BP Legislature as protesters opposing the RCMP’s presence in Wetsuwet block all the building’s doors. pic.twitter.com/0KAfLcyKT9 — Sean Craig 🍞📈 (@sdbcraig) February 11, 2020

Zussman was later seen entering the building with security assistance.

Protesters blocking both politicians and media from the Legislature this morning. Our @CTVNewsRob is safe inside thanks to security help, who also lent a hand to @ richardzussman of Global, first smuggling it into his bottle bag, and then helping him scale a wall. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/MAp447Ttnl – Andrew Johnson (@CTVNewsAndrew) February 11, 2020

Protesters have left Canada deadlocked as Via Rail trains stopped by congestion on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, outages were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.

The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who do not want the Local Gas Coast pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’Suwet Tribal Council and most of the successor chiefs support the pipeline project.

A blockade at a railroad crossing in Tyendinaga Township near Belleville, Ont., Has disrupted rail service between Montreal and Toronto for the sixth straight day.

Moreover, protesters against the pipeline took over the offices of Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.

Later a large group of Toronto and Climate Justice joined.

On the way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you pronounce racists? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounts Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it on the ground.”

After taking over Bennett’s task, protesters ate pizza and printed stickers on her window reading “RCMP Behind” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will You Arrest Indigenous Youth?”

Outside, protesters shouted “shut” in support of those inside. The leader of the protest stated, “The bravest thing we can do here today is to say that Canada is an illegal, violent, colonialist state.”

advertisement