Unifor Local 594 was fined $ 100,000 and found guilty of contempt of court this Wednesday. A Regina judge handed down the fine and also ordered the union to pay legal costs for violating an order preventing traffic delays at the Co-op refinery.

That fine, however, has nothing to do with the blockade that began Monday, according to Global News.

Global reports that “Affidavits from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) out of the detail of employees and associates detailed five cases that this interim measure was violated between December 18 and December 22.”

Co-op Director of Communications and Public Affairs Brad Delorey stated: “Unifor continues to engage in illegal activity today, but we hope the fine and penalty imposed against Unifor by the court today, along with the Court’s statement You must follow court orders, especially those aimed at bringing some level of stability to a tense labor dispute, “will serve to deter illegal activity in the future that will move forward.”

