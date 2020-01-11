advertisement

One mother, Sahar Haghjoo and her daughter Elsa Jadidi were among those who lost their lives on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752.

Sahar asked her father “I still haven’t removed it, at least 30 min. Delay.”

Sahar took a photo of herself and her 8-year-old daughter just before the flight began. After sending the photo to her father, Habib Haghjoo, Sahar said, “Get started now.”

Haghjoo replied, “Okay.”

Not long after sending the last text, the plane crashed claiming both of their lives along with the rest of the passengers on board.

Global News reported that Sahar’s father responded, “I’m broken.”

Sahar traveled to Iran with her daughter and husband. They were on vacation there for many weeks and visited the family. Her husband returned to Canada early for work while both staying in Iran.

Sahar sent another photo to her father as the two were traveling by train locally.

Speaking about his granddaughter, Habib said, “She was an amazing girl.”

Elsa went to Al Haadi School in Scarborough. She was a Grade 3 student there. The school released a statement on their website to honor Elsa.

The statement read, “Elsa was a bright, beautiful and brilliant student, loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a kind and compassionate spirit who lit up our classrooms and held so much promise as a stellar student and impeccable leader at such a young age. “

“Our school would be much darker without Elsa to warm the hallways with her smile and laughter.”

Sahar was previously interviewed in May 2018. The interview concerned a case of anti-Muslim inscriptions.

Sahar was at school removing the girl. She told Global News, “We live in Canada, so we value diversity and it’s just terrifying.”

“We’re seeing her more and more, unfortunately. So I would discuss that with her in case she gets exposed to this again, so it doesn’t scare her, so she has an understanding – but it is just a sad truth. “

Sahar was employed at the YMCA in Toronto. She worked with women who are immigrants and refugees and helped them make a living for themselves in Canada.

Dolores Montavez-Ruz was a colleague of the Sahars. She gave her condolences and said, “She was bright, full of life, smart and funny and smart,” and added, “She was so dedicated to helping and helping young women.”

“Green was her favorite color and she wore it so well.”

Sahar was successful and hosted an Iranian television program called Pure Home: Family Standards in Islam before moving to Canada.

Her father said, “Still she was narrating some English programs on Press TV … They wouldn’t leave her with her busy life.”

“She was an extraordinary lady and excelled all her short life.”

