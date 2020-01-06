advertisement

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. – An act of vandalism in a community in Wyoming County calls on people to change, but not in the way you might think.

Driving along Creek Road in Clinton Township, near Factoryville, you’ll see a “watch children” sign and a speed limit sign of 25 miles per hour for the first time. But neighbors say that almost no one watches them.

“If they come the other way? Oh, yes, they fly there, you have to look,” said Larry Swarts.

People who live there think that that’s why someone chose to break the law to remind drivers to follow the law.

Graffiti on the wall just past the sign “watch children” reads: “Slow down – children play on this road!”

The road is home to a few houses, a park and is near the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center.

People who live near Creek Road are not bothered by the graffiti. They say the message is more important than the action itself.

“I, and I’m sure the other neighbors around here would throw if they were accidentally fined for the graffiti, because the message in the safety of children is of course much more important than worrying about something as trivial as graffiti. saying that it’s OK to do, but in this sense I feel it is justified, “said Bill Sandly.

The idea was spread on social media to transform the graffiti into a real mural.

“That’s an even better idea, because then you take the whole graffiti thing away,” Sandly said.

“It would be a good idea,” Swarts said. “Maybe people there would slow down.”

We stopped at the Factoryville factory building to see what people should do to have a mural painted on Creek Road. It appears that the municipality first came up with the idea.

“It is definitely a thorn in the eye and people do pass it by, especially since we have the park there for football and other things, it actually sees a lot of traffic, so it would be nice to have something that is a little more aesthetically appealing , “said city manager Mary Ellen Buckbee.

The idea for a mural is on the municipality’s wish list for 2020. Buckbee says that the mural would retain the message of safety.

“We don’t just want to make it beautiful, we also want to make it goal-oriented, and that’s exactly how we would do it. It’s a busy location, so we really should time it so that we could do it in a way that everyone could is safe, “Buckbee said.

The idea originally came from Councilor Sadie Rozenburg. She was not in the city on Monday, but Newswatch 16 spoke to her on the phone. She says that if enough people show an interest to help a mural, the project will start.

