Earlier this week, it was announced that Project Veritas watchdogs released numerous videos and tips on information about a liberal bias on CNN. New discoveries have fallen since.

The identity of the informant who shared the information is Cary Poarch. Poarch worked at CNN’s Washington C.C. office. He was wearing various technological equipment such as hidden cameras to record the interactions he had with issues related to prejudice.

The first part of the joint report exposes CNN President Jeff Zucker, and his negative views and ideology of the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Zucker’s goal is to blame President Trump. The documentation shows that Zucker is trying to do everything in his power in his news outlet to influence the American public to agree with the President’s impeachment: “in daily phone call recordings, Zucker directed employees to push the narrative. of impeachment. “

Former President Barack Obama seemed to have a lot of protection from CNN staff. For example, field operations manager Patrick Davis said in a video that Obama’s hot friend moment, where he said he would have “more flexibility” to negotiate with Russia after the election was “the worst way” that everything Trump has done. “

CNN’s Patrick Davis:

-Back Obama * caught on camera * telling Russia that there would be “more flexibility” after the election is worse than anything Trump has done

-For Democrats in Congress: “What (Trump) was doing was nothing compared to doing these ** holes every day” pic.twitter.com/b6ZKvkaOnv – Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 17, 2019

There is also an emphasis on Zucker’s bias against the Republican Party and Fox News. The key takeaway is that his view of Fox News is “false conspiracy nonsense” that has spread throughout the Republican Party and American culture.

It is very concerning that one employee, a media coordinator named Nick Neville mentions that it is essentially Zucker who has complete control of the programming broadcast by CNN.

Many employees mention that on election night, November 8, 2016, the tone at the Washington D.C. office was extremely negative. This went on for days after Trump’s victory.

One employee mentioned who in terms of on-air talent who is against President Trump, it is clear that some of the more high-profile personalities do not like him, like Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Chris Cuomo.

Racial prejudice is also a problem on CNN, with a media coordinator actually acknowledging: “I think shooting in poorer areas or, minority communities will not get as much coverage as they do in a white area. “.

Just yesterday, a tweet from Veritas Project founder James O’Keefe showed a shocking video in which one of the field production supervisors said that “the only way he will leave is when he (Trump) dies. Hopefully soon “

It matters who you support politically, calling for your President to terminate is very dim, especially for an employee of a worldwide news channel.

The CNN newsroom turns out to be the exact opposite of what is taught in the media school. Instead of being neutral, CNN takes a noticeable bias, which is extremely unethical. The Veritas project insider exposed to the world that CNN cannot be trusted as a result of a highly biased corporate president.

