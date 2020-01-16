advertisement

Quest University faces $ 47.5 million in liabilities and asks the courts to provide financial protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, according to court records.

A petition submitted to the court on January 16 called for a stay of all “enforcement procedures and remedies that have or could be brought against the school”.

Should the court comply with the school’s request, this would allow the school to continue operating as it works out a way to restructure and settle with its creditors. Ideally, this would prevent the university from filing bankruptcy or filing bankruptcy.

advertisement

Among other things, protecting the school would give the opportunity to complete transactions that would allow it to make money and partner with their country, including as the petition states.

Court records indicate that Quest representatives appeared before the Vancouver Courts on the morning of January 16. The outcome of the hearing had not been announced at the time of going to press.

The school states that a salary payment of approximately $ 295,000 is due on February 10. This payslip has funds for this payment period, but cannot pay for other payslips unless it is funded more.

“The petitioner will shortly not have sufficient liquid funds to pay his operating liabilities when they fall due,” the lawsuit said. “There is currently insufficient cash to pay the loans to the secured lenders.”

In the financial years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Quest recorded “operating deficits and negative cash flows” in the millions, the document says.

The school says operating deficits were expected during this period as enrollment increased.

According to the document, Quest had assets of around $ 86 million in May 2019.

Of the $ 47.5 million liability, $ 27.6 million is included in the claim as secured liabilities.

“All debt is due, but only secured debt of $ 23.4 million has been requested at this time,” the statement said.

Secured debt arises when the borrower deposits an asset as security for the loan.

There’s more to come …

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement