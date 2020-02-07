advertisement

After causing numerous delays, protesters have left the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, located just north of Victoria, B.C. They were blocking the terminal and denying people access on Monday.

Protesters claim they are working in tandem with Wet’suwet succession chiefs in an effort to cancel a liquefied natural gas pipeline being implemented by Coastal GasLink. The pipeline is being built in north central B.C.

NEWS 1130 reported that the group was protesting on Highway 17 and were even in the water and in kayaks.

Rift at Swartz Ferry Bay terminal. Avoid entering the area until further notice. Severe traffic disorder.

An online statement issued by the protesters says, “In response to Wet’suwet’en’s recent call for solidarity actions to ‘shut down rail lines, ports and industrial infrastructure’, the move has targeted BC Ferries due to corporate deepening integration with the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, “

“BC Ferries has proposed ‘improvements’ to two of its ferries that will cause them to rely on the very product that Coastal GasLink (CGL) threatens to bring through Wetsuweten territory.”

Dozens of protesters attended the event and used their banners to cover signs at the terminal.

Since the proposal, the pipeline has even triggered violent encounters between protesters and police.

After reaching agreements with 20 First Nation councils, coastal GasLink is trying to build the pipeline from B.C. northeast. all the way to Kitimat, B.C. The pipeline will stretch 670 kilometers.

According to the heads of hereditary clans, the project cannot continue without their permission.

On Monday, Deborah Marshall of BC Ferries noted, “We fully respect the rights of individuals to protest decisions that they disagree with, but our concern is to allow our clients to have safe and secure access and unhindered at our terminal. “

“At our Swartz Bay terminal right now, the lanes are blocked. The lanes leading to the terminal, so no customers are able to access the terminal at this point, so it is affecting all of our routes that sail in and out of Swartz Bay right now. “

